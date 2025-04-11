Robert Hagan tapped to lead Riverhead Central School District

Robert Hagan will begin his tenure as the Riverhead Central School District Superintendent on July 1. (Ana Borruto photos)

The Riverhead Central School District Board of Education approved the appointment of its new superintendent Robert Hagan on Wednesday. He will officially step into the role on July 1.

Mr. Hagan’s career in education spans 26 years on Long Island and he currently serves as the assistant superintendent of Human Resources in the Longwood Central School District. He started in 1999, working as a social studies teacher for eight years before entering the administrative sphere as a secondary school assistant principal for the Port Jefferson School District in 2007.

His other administrative positions over the past two decades include assistant secondary administrator for instruction and administration in the William Floyd School District, as well as director of instruction and learning technology and principal of the Bonac Learning Center in the East Hampton School District.

Mr. Hagan’s initial three-year contract commences on July 1 and ends June 30, 2028. He will earn an annual salary of $260,000.

“Thank you so much for the warm welcome. It’s truly amazing,” Mr. Hagan said at the April 9 board meeting. “It’s really just a privilege to be a part of this wonderful community, amazing team, certainly talking to some of the principals, the directors and some of the community members. It’s just truly an honor and I’m so humbled to be here.”

In a phone interview following his appointment, Mr. Hagan spoke about how his previous professional responsibilities have prepared him for the superintendent role. Through his experiences teaching, coaching, being an advisor and moving up to administrator and assistant superintendent positions in the last five years, he said one of the most important things he has learned along the way is how people are “the absolute greatest asset” when it comes to education.

“From teachers to custodial staff, bus drivers, school monitors, teacher aides — just everybody moving in a common direction really is what gets the ball rolling and moving in a direction where children can be successful,” Mr. Hagan said. “I’ve learned to listen more and certainly realize, collectively, we’re going to be able to do this together in a collaborative way.”

Mr. Hagan said he has already gotten a great first impression of the school district and began meeting with other administrators, faculty, staff and other members of the school community this past week.

Over the next few months, he said he hopes to listen and learn from as many people within the school district as possible to get a better understanding of their concerns and aspirations. He plans to continue to move forward with the foundation that interim superintendent Cheryl Pedisich and the current school administration have laid so far.

“Coming to Riverhead, for me, feels like you’re coming home,” Mr. Hagan said. “I just really want to be part of something that is greater than myself and certainly want to work as hard as I possibly can for the children and the community members.”

Interim superintendent Cheryl Pedisich received a resounding applause at the April 9 school board meeting after it was announced she will be stepping down at the end of June (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Ms. Pedisich took the top spot in the district in October 2023 after former superintendent Augustine Tornatore resigned. She was initially meant to serve in the role through June 30, 2024 while the district searched for a new full-time superintendent, but her contract was extended for another year.

Several people expressed their gratitude for Ms. Pedisich’s leadership and commitment to the Riverhead Central School District over the last few years. She said it has been “truly an honor” and a “rewarding experience” to serve the community.

School board president James Scudder expressed his excitement on behalf of the entire board to begin working with Mr. Hagan.

“We look forward to working alongside Dr. Hagan and engaging with the remarkable expertise and enthusiasm he will bring as we further cultivate Riverhead’s outstanding culture of achievement,” Mr. Scudder said. “We will continue to coordinate to ensure a seamless leadership transition.”