Riverhead PD joins ‘No Empty Chair’ campaign targeting teen driver safety

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police will take part in the statewide “No Empty Chair” campaign later this month, an effort aimed at keeping teen drivers safe during prom and graduation season.

During the April 20 to 24 initiative, the department’s school resource officers will work directly with teens while patrol officers increase enforcement near local schools, with a focus on violations of the state’s Graduated Driver Licensing law.

The goal, officials said, is to curb risky behavior behind the wheel and ensure there are “no empty chairs” at end-of-year celebrations.

Each day of the campaign targets a specific teen safety issue:

April 20: Underage drinking and impaired driving

Underage drinking and impaired driving April 21: Seat belts and child restraints

Seat belts and child restraints April 22: Cellphone use and texting

Cellphone use and texting April 23: Operation Safe Stop

Operation Safe Stop April 24: Speeding in school zones

State and local agencies will also use social media, television, radio and highway message signs to reinforce the dangers of speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and not wearing seat belts.

Residents are urged to report suspicious or criminal activity to Riverhead Town police.

For more information, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov.