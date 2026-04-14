North Fork Audubon Society plant sale May 16

North Fork Audubon Society volunteers help customers pick out native plants at sale. (Courtesy North Fork Audubon Society)

The North Fork Audubon Society will host its 2026 spring native plant sale May 16 and 17 at the Roy Latham Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No preorders are required, though interested buyers can check out the list of available species on the NFAS website one week before the sale. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

The sale began as a small effort by the society to increase the availability of native plant species on the North Fork and has grown into the East End’s longest-running native plant sale, helping to connect the community with plants that support local ecosystems.

The blue iris may bloom in time for the spring plant sale. (Courtesy North Fork Audubon Society)

This year, the sale will feature more than 60 species native to the northeastern United States, all locally grown by Glover Perennials. Many of the plants are drought tolerant and deer resistant, which makes them “ideal for sustainable landscapes on Long Island,” according to the society’s press release.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the park grounds while they shop. The gardens offer a living showcase of native plants in action and demonstrate how beautiful and effective sustainable landscaping can be.

NFAS was founded in 1971 and is a volunteer-driven chapter of the National Audubon Society, with a mission to “Connect People with Nature.” Its education, conservation and hands-on programs work to protect bird and wildlife habitat across the uniquely biodiverse North Fork and beyond.

It is based at the Roy Latham Nature Center, where volunteers model environmentally responsible landscaping practices, including the replacement of invasive species with native plants, water-wise gardening and habitat creation.

Proceeds from the spring and fall plant sales directly fund ongoing restoration projects, including initiatives to plant native plants and trees throughout Inlet Pond County Park.

For more information, visit northforkaudubon.org.