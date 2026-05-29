ReWild North Fork’s Spring Sustainable Garden and Meadow Tour returns next month

Teasel or beach thistle at Spielman’s garden on a prior year’s Sustainable Garden and Meadow Tour. (Credit: file photo)

ReWild North Fork’s biannual Sustainable Garden and Meadow Tour will be returning for those with a green thumb on Saturday, June 20.

Community members are invited to tour five diverse East End properties at their own pace — in Calverton, Baiting Hollow, Cutchogue and Peconic — showcasing how local homeowners are replacing traditional turf lawns with pollinator-friendly native habitats. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I’m so grateful to the neighbors for opening their gardens and sharing the raw reality of their gardening journeys — the joys, the trials, and the hard work,” ReWild North Fork chapter chair Nancy DePas Reinertsen said.

This year’s event will also have an enhanced educational component, pairing master gardeners and environmental conservation professionals. The Group for the East End and Peconic Estuary Partnership will be stationed at every location to answer public inquiries.

Andy Senesac, a weed specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, will also be stationed at one of the Cutchogue properties to host a session on weed identification and management.

Credit: Courtesy ReWild North Fork

Attendees will have the opportunity to gather practical landscaping ideas, consult with local horticultural experts and speak directly with the homeowners.

“Our gardens have been a work in progress for many years,” Cuthcogue property owner Regan Batuello said. “You will see some experimental gardens, some that have thrived and flourished, and some that we made rookie mistakes in and are still trying to salvage.”

Baiting Hollow property owner Versha Gupta will welcome visitors to her Dome gardens.

“It’s wonderful to share our Dome gardens and be part of ReWild,” Ms. Gupta said. “We hope visitors leave inspired to incorporate more native plants and support local pollinators in their own yards.”

To register, fill out the group’s online form, scan their flyers or email [email protected]. Participating addresses will be shared upon resignation.

ReWild North Fork is one of six regional chapters of ReWild Long Island, a volunteer-led 501c3 nonprofit organization focusing on sustainable landscaping, biodiversity, and community climate resilience.