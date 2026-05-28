Community calendar of events: May 28, 2026

Sunday, May 31, noon-5 p.m.: MOSAIC Festival at Riverhead Town Hall campus, West Second Street to Railroad Avenue, Riverhead. East End Arts celebrates 30 years of MOSAIC with chalk art mini-murals, art activations, family activities, local artisans, food and beer vendors, drum circles, dance and live music. Free. Rain date: June 7. (Credit: courtesy of the East End Arts & Humanities Council)

All ages

Saturday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m.: Japanese Taiko Drumming with Ryu Shu Kan at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Sponsored by CAST as part of Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival. Free. Register: taikodrumming.givesmart.com

Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Family History Day 1776 on the Village Green in Cutchogue, hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Revolutionary War encampment and drills by the 3rd New York Regiment, colonial cooking, textile demonstrations, Corchaug Indian tribe activities, colonial games, music, historic building tours. Rain date: June 7. Suggested donation: $5. Information: [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, May 31, noon-5 p.m.: MOSAIC Festival at Riverhead Town Hall campus, West Second Street to Railroad Avenue, Riverhead. East End Arts celebrates 30 years of MOSAIC with chalk art mini-murals, art activations, family activities, local artisans, food and beer vendors, drum circles, dance and live music. Free. Rain date: June 7. Information: eastendarts.org/mosaic-festival.

Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m-4 p.m. Old Town Art and Crafts Guild hosts Fine Art, Crafts & Antiques Fair, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, art, photography, jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, more. Free. Rain date: Sunday, June 7. oldtownartsguild.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Peconic Bay Car Club ‘Spring Dust Off’ antique car show at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 820 Pond View, Riverhead. Fundraiser for war victims and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Food, raffles DJ, blessing of the cars. Admission: Spectators, $5; under 12, free. For vehicle registration information, visit sjbucc.org.

In the garden

Friday, May 29, 8 a.m.: Monitoring the Migration: Observation and Identification at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Birding guide Ben Bolduc leads guests in learning bird calls and habits. $15; $13 members. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Friday, May 29, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Plant Propagation and Intro to Grafting with Mark Bridgen at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets : $35; $32 members. Sales end May 28. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Friday, June 5, 11 a.m.: Dynamic Plants for Garden Challenges Indoors and Out at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Discussion of begonias, bromeliads, orchids and succulents and how plant survival adaptations can inform garden and indoor design. Tickets: $30; $27 members. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Lectures

Saturday, May 30, 1 p.m.: America250 Lecture, Long Island and the American Revolution, talk by Noel Gish, at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Light refreshments. Admission: $8; members free. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m.: America250 Lecture, William Floyd of Mastick: He Dared to Sign, talk by Mary Laura Lamont, at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Admission: $8; members free. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Meetings

Thursday, May 28, 6-8 p.m.: Networking with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St. Live music, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar. $20 for members and guests; $30 for non-members. Registration required: riverheadchamber.org.

Music

Friday, May 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. All ages, styles of acoustic music, levels of ability — and audience members — welcome. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, May 30, 2-3:30 p.m.: An Afternoon with Porchlight at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org or 631-298-4134.

Saturday, May 30, 6:30 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Kinetic Continuum at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Featuring light painting artist Alina Wilczynski and Paolo Bartolani on piano and electronic sounds, followed by guided night-sky tours, weather permitting. Tickets: $45 adults; $30 Custer Observatory members and Friends of Rites of Spring; children under 16 free. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Sunday, June 7, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus Celebrates America 250 with Song. The concert will include Walt Whitman’s “Song of Democracy,” the Clemens Sanctus, “Riversong” by Andy Beck, “The Water is Wide” and patriotic songs. At the Meetinghouse, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Admission: $20, advance purchase recommended. jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m.: Turtles of Long Island at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org or 631-298-4134.

Friday, May 29, 8-10:45 a.m.: Audubon Society Joint Bird Walk with SoFo Natural History Museum at Mashomack Preserve, Shelter Island, with Frank Quevedo and naturalist Aiden Perkins of SoFo Natural History Museum. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Wednesday, June 3, 8-10 a.m.: Beginner Birders with Tom Damiani at Wolf Preserve, Southold. Small-group field trip focused on using binoculars, finding birds and identifying their habitats. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

May 14-31: ‘Anything Goes’ presented by North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Classic Cole Porter musical comedy with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and information at nfct.com.

The written word

Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.: Poetry reading by Jonathan Galassi at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Free. Information: Oysterponds Historical Society, ohsny.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community. Free. Register at custerobservatory.org.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 5, 8:30 a.m.: Yoga in the Garden at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Drop-in classes; bring mat. Rain cancels. $25; $22.50 members. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Guided garden tour leaves entry pavilion at 10:30 a.m. Admission: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club Open Mic at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m., starting May 23: Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: ohsny.org.

May 23-Sept. 30: “Redcoats and Rebels” Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: ‘Lost & Found’ at Shelter Island History Museum courtyard, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. Experts from Cornell Auctions, Objects and Trade will evaluate antiques and personal items. Appointments available; walk-ins welcome. Information: 631-749-0025.

Through May 30: “New Visions”: Paintings and pastels by Alan Bull at Elizabeth Overton Gallery at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Through May: ‘The Suite Spot’ with new works by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones in the upstairs gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through May: ‘Minds That Shine, Celebrating Artists of All Abilities’ on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during normal library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May: GLOW: Light & Nature, photography by Alicia Doherty at Mattituck-Laurel Library Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through June 8: ‘Small Works By 5 North Fork Artists,‘ small-scale works by Virginia Cava, Gerard Lehner, Hilary North, Delia Reiss and Debra Riva at The North Fork Arts Center, Sapan Greenport Theatre, 211 Front St., Greenport. Opening reception Saturday, May 23, 3-6 p.m. Exhibition open during normal theater hours. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through June 14: ‘Stow Wengenroth + the Flacks,’ works by acclaimed lithographer and painter Stow Wengenroth; his wife, puppet maker Edith Flack Ackley; and his sister-in-law Marjorie Flack, a children’s book writer and illustrator, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660 or floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through July 2026: ‘Four Perspectives,’ artwork by Cathy Campbell, Darren Mignone, Lee Harned and Bill Behrle, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Reception Friday, June 5, 5-7 p.m. Exhibition open during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY: The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.