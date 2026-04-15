Riverhead, Baiting Hollow, and North Shore public libraries pass budgets

The Riverhead, Baiting Hollow and North Shore public libraries all passed their budgets on Tuesday, April 14.

A $5.47 million tax levy for 2026-27, which is a 5.2% increase from last year’s budget, passed for Riverhead Free Library with a vote of 225 to 135. The neighboring Baiting Hollow Free Library budget also passed, with a vote of 218 to 141.

The public overwhelmingly approved the North Shore Public Library’s proposed $3.94 million 2026-27 budget with 154 to 29 votes. A household currently paying $300 in library taxes would see an annual tax increase of roughly $12.50.

Voters re-elected Barbara Rippel to a second term on the Riverhead Free Library’s board of trustees. Both Theresa Cioffi and Anne Walsh-Feeks secured first-term seats.

Retired school teacher and incumbent Chester Herline will continue to serve on the board of trustees at the North Shore Public Library.

Salaries and mandated expenses were the budget areas that saw the largest jumps from the Riverhead library’s 2025-26 budget, increasing by $177,094 and $149,025 respectively. Library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith said the library decided to pause its ongoing five-year capital improvement program this year, with no funds allocated to capital improvements in the proposed budget.

This past year, the Riverhead Free Library has renovated the Browsing Room with a new coffee bar, worked on a new makerspace and completed bathroom renovations for ADA compliance.

The 4.1% budget increase at North Shore Public Library will help the library maintain its aging building, address facility needs, continue offering a wide range of programs — many of which have increased in cost — and replace outdated technology. It will also help the library sustain and grow its collection of books and audiovisual materials in print and electronic formats.