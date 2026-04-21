Driver charged with aggravated DWI with two kids in her car in Riverhead

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

A driver with two young children in her car was arrested on multiple charges late Saturday night for allegedly drunken driving, Riverhead police said.

Felisa Elias Chaj was pulled over on Old Country Road around 10:50 p.m. and was found to have bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath, according to police. Two children, ages 4 and 12, were in the vehicle.

Police said Ms. Chaj failed field sobriety tests and was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a felony under Leandra’s Law, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was processed and held for arraignment, police said.