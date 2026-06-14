Blotter: Cops make more than a dozen arrests

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from May 31 to June 6:

Julio Estrada of Mastic, 45, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Riverhead residents Iesha Moore, 30; Franklin Kahn, 69; and Brian Green, 58; as well as Jeremy Toney of Mastic Beach, 29, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Brian Green of Riverhead, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Largo Palta of Riverhead, 42, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Adolfo Aguilar of Riverhead, 23, was arrested for alleged false personation.

Anthony Ezzo of New York, 41, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Shaquille Faison of Shirley, 33, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Michelle Buckley of Florida, 56, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Matthew Rowlinson of Port Washington, 29; Adolfo Aguilar of Riverhead, 23; Rigoberto Izaguirre Cabrera of Riverhead, 47, and Carlos Largo Palta of Riverhead, 42, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Luis Morales of Guatemala, 44, and Donald Feinberg of Patchogue, 47, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.