PHOTO GALLERY: US Open traffic gets into full swing

Riverhead Police Chief Edward Frost stops by Calverton AirPark as USGA volunteers greet gold fans boarding shuttle bus to Shinnecock Hills. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

Fore-geddaboudit, if you’re thinking about driving out east this week.

Traffic on Route 39 was bumper to bumper Monday morning as the golf world descended on Shinnecock Hills for the 126th U.S. Open.

The major championship doesn’t tee off until Thursday, but fans driving to catch a glimpse of their favorite golfers during the practice rounds were ushered to a parking area at the old Grumman airfield in Calverton.

From there, ticket holders boarded free shuttle buses for the roughly 23-mile journey to the famed golf course. The trip east took about 50 minutes despite a dedicated bus lane on westbound Route 39.

1 | 15 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Cars line the old Grumman airfield in Calverton Monday morning as U.S. Open fans parked before boarding shuttles to Shinnecock Hills. (Credit: Edward Glazarev) Security screening tent is set up before ticket holders can board the free shuttle. (Credit: Edward Glazarev) Drivers are directed to parking area at Calverton AirPark. (Credit: Edward Glazarev) Riverhead first-responders are stationed at the parking area. (Credit: Edward Glazarev) Fans getting off the shuttle bus enter Shinnecock Hills to watch Monday’s practice round for the U.S. Open. (Credit: Edward Glazarev) Viewing area on the grounds gives fans chance to catch up on the action. (Credit: Edward Glazarev) Fans scour the grounds for their favorite golfers. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter) (Credit: Brendan Carpenter) Hospitality tents line the grounds at Shinnecock Hills. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter) Grandstands are set up for optimal viewing. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter) (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Riverhead Police Chief Edward Frost was spotted at the windswept airfield Monday morning, along with first responders from other agencies and USGA volunteers.

Those taking public transit can hop on the LIRR’s Montauk Line and get dropped off at the golf course entrance off Tuckahoe Road. Scores of fans were seen trudging across the temporary pedestrian bridge set up for the event.

The practice rounds continue Tuesday and Wednesday before championship play begins Thursday. The four-day tournament concludes on Father’s Day, with about 40,000 fans expected each of those days.