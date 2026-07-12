Blotter: Four alleged DWIs, two charged with alleged child endangerment

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 28 to July 4:

Santos Granados Fuentes, 35, of Calverton; Mirrain Agustin Garcia, 32, of Guatemala; Trina Burris, 41, of Brooklyn; and John Tigre Guailas, 33, of East Patchogue were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Kim Felder, 56, of Riverhead; Charles Giardinello, 51, listed as undomiciled; and Denise Mosher, 60, of Westhampton were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Felder was charged with two counts.

Elisa Ercolano, 44, of Selden; Anthony Cucuzzo, 45, of Holbrook; and Joseph Gilliam, 54, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Brittany Hughes, 39, of Southampton was arrested on three counts of alleged petit larceny, as well as on an arrest warrant and for alleged obstructing governmental administration.

Mariquis Wilkins, 40, of Riverhead was arrested on an arrest warrant and for an alleged town code violation.

Darrell HaynesBailey, 38, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged obstructing governmental administration and on an assist from another agency.

Armando Lema-Inga, 34, of Flanders and Jesus Maritza Reyes-Molina, 41, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Jermaine Booker, 54, of Riverhead was arrested on a bench warrant.

Cecil Trent, 62, of Riverhead, and Jonnathan Penatacuri, 31, of Hampton Bays, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Frank Chernez Solis, 33, of the Bronx was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Estanislao Alvarado Tacatic, 40, of Guatemala was arrested for alleged reckless endangerment.

Gary Zielenski, 46, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged harassment.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.