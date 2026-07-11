Letters to the Editor: Water worries

Southold

Water worries

On July 2, the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) issued a statement urging East End residents to halt unnecessary use of water due to drought conditions and limited supply. According to the SCWA, 70% of the 70 billion gallons of high-quality drinking water pumped annually is consumed by residential irrigation systems.

If you attended the meetings with SCWA, you learned that there is not enough potable water to meet the demand here on the North Fork. SCWA’s answer in part is to pump more water from the aquifer further inland. However, this is not a sustainable solution.

I suggest instead of temporary solutions such as “smart irrigation” — rain sensors, odd/even watering days, etc. — the town encourage residents to reduce the amount of water hungry lawns by replacing these monocultures with native plants that are adapted to our local climate, and to increase the usage of gray water for irrigation. An incentive could be a real estate tax credit.

Water is technically a renewable resource, but not when demand exceeds recharge.

We are all responsible for ensuring a sustainable supply of potable water. It is time for our elected officials to incentivize smart, sustainable landscaping to protect the future of the North Fork.

Jeannette Dumas

New Suffolk

‘Arrogant remarks’

I was saddened to read the arrogant remarks by billionaire Stefan Soloviev (June 25) toward North Folk families. He seems deaf and blind to all the things that make this a special place to live, and perhaps willfully ignorant of the challenges of filling a prescription in an emergency. (I guess life is different when you inherit billions in real estate.)

Even sadder is the fact that as America turns 250, we’re witnessing more inequality than the Gilded Age when robber barons ran around unchecked as they monopolized railroads and real estate and had the power to raise prices sky high.

But the great thing about America is that we can always say “it doesn’t need to be this way” and take steps to change our ways.

Just one year ago, Congress passed, and President Trump signed, a massive tax cut for the ultra-wealthy. Billionaires in the top 1% now get to avoid $50,000 in taxes every year. This tax cut was paid for by cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, hitting many North Fork families squarely in the wallet.

Where’s the good news you ask?

This New Gilded Age tax cut narrowly passed the House, with Rep. Nick Lalota casting the deciding vote. But this November, it’s our turn to vote.

Myles Duffy

Greenport

Puzzled by parking

Although its been said that Greenport’s new parking charges have not affected business in the village, I for one have limited my shopping trips. And when I do go, I just pray that I’m in a “safe spot” and get out of there as soon as I can. My main issue right now is not the actual cost for parking — though once I get over this immediate hurdle that might change.

What I’m struggling with is how the whole thing works. I do not wish to be a scofflaw. I’ve gotten as far as downloading the parking app, even filled out most of the questions. (So many personal questions I was starting to get nervous.) After a time I got more trusting, even connected a credit card.

Now what do I do when I find a parking space? Am I in one of those spots where I have to pay, or not? Do I have to run up and down the street to find out? Do I have to point my phone somewhere — at one of those incomprehensible parking signs that I see once in a while? Which spots does that sign refer to anyway? Am I supposed to select some button on the app?

Maybe we need courses on how this all works, or a sign with better instructions, a booklet, a sheet of paper like in the old days? This senior citizen could use some concrete guidance.

Peggy Backman

Greenport

Safeguard our youth

TikTok, Roblox, and Fortnite have become some of the biggest forms of entertainment for today’s youth. However, many parents, teachers and community members are increasingly concerned about the negative impact excessive screen time and social media exposure may be having on the younger generation.

Across our nation and around the world, we continue to witness troubling incidents involving teenagers and young people. Many believe that an unhealthy dependence on digital platforms and online entertainment is contributing to these challenges by capturing the attention and minds of our children during their most important developmental years.

Many young people are spending less time engaging in real-world interactions and experiences. As a result, some are losing important social skills such as maintaining eye contact, shaking hands, communicating confidently and developing awareness of their surroundings and communities.

Isolation and excessive screen dependence can become a slow and harmful influence on mental, emotional and social well-being.

I respectfully urge Gov. Hochul and policymakers to continue examining the impact of these platforms on children and teenagers and to consider stronger protections, regulations and safeguards where necessary. The recent restrictions on smartphones in New York schools have shown encouraging and positive results for many students.

Several countries have already introduced stricter regulations regarding children’s access to social media and digital platforms. We must continue working together as parents, educators, communities and leaders to protect and support our children and to ensure they grow up with healthy social connections, strong values and balanced lives.

Please continue working to safeguard the well-being and future of our children.

Hina Muddassir