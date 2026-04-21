PHOTO GALLERY: Earth Day celebration draws families, vendors to Jamesport

A vendor at KK’s the Farm chats with a visitor while selling locally made goods during the Slow Food East End Earth Day festival at Golden Acres Organic Farm in Jamesport. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

A vendor offers fresh-cut tulips at a flower bar during the Slow Food East End Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

Children take part in an activity at The Butterfly Effect Project table during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

Volunteers with CAST share samples and information about local food access programs during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

A vendor from Sweet Woodland Farm displays herbs, teas and small-batch goods for sale at the festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

Visitors browse books and handmade goods at a vendor booth during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

Visitors browse a mix of local seafood, produce and artisanal goods from vendors set up across the festival grounds. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

A sign points the way to the fifth annual Slow Food East End Earth Day Celebration. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

The entrance sign at Golden Acres Organic Farm welcomes visitors to the Jamesport property. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)

A wide view shows vendors, visitors and live music spread across the grounds during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)