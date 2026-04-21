PHOTO GALLERY: Earth Day celebration draws families, vendors to Jamesport

Sustainability and community were on the menu Saturday as local farmers, food producers and families gathered at Golden Acres Organic Farm in Jamesport.
Hosted by Slow Food East End ahead of Earth Day on April 22, the event featured farm stands, fresh flowers, locally made goods and a book and artisan market, along with face-painting and hands-on activities for kids that connected visitors to the region’s agricultural roots.
Scenes from the overcast afternoon are captured in the photo gallery below.
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A vendor at KK’s the Farm chats with a visitor while selling locally made goods during the Slow Food East End Earth Day festival at Golden Acres Organic Farm in Jamesport. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)A vendor offers fresh-cut tulips at a flower bar during the Slow Food East End Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)Children take part in an activity at The Butterfly Effect Project table during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)Volunteers with CAST share samples and information about local food access programs during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)A vendor from Sweet Woodland Farm displays herbs, teas and small-batch goods for sale at the festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)Visitors browse books and handmade goods at a vendor booth during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)
Visitors browse a mix of local seafood, produce and artisanal goods from vendors set up across the festival grounds. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)A sign points the way to the fifth annual Slow Food East End Earth Day Celebration. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)
The entrance sign at Golden Acres Organic Farm welcomes visitors to the Jamesport property. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)A wide view shows vendors, visitors and live music spread across the grounds during the Earth Day festival. (Credit: Isabella Glazarev)