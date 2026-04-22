Culper Spy Ring talk at Hallockville Museum Farm explores real story behind ‘Turn’

Fans of the former TV series “Turn” can separate fact from fiction behind one of the American Revolution’s most intriguing spy operations in Riverhead next month.

Author Bill Bleyer will present “The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring” Sunday, May 3, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. in Riverhead.

Mr. Bleyer, a former Newsday reporter and the author of several books on Long Island history, wrote “George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide,” published in 2021 — four years after “Turn” ended its five-season run on AMC.

Hallockville Museum Farm will host talk about Culper Spy Ring on May 3. (Photo Credit: Stephanie Villani)

His talk draws on years of research into the Culper Spy Ring, the clandestine network that operated across Long Island and New York City to gather intelligence for George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

The spy ring, commemorated by the Washington Spy Trail along the north shore, played a key role in relaying information about British troop movements and strategy. The roughly 50-mile trail stretches from Port Jefferson to Great Neck, with key stops in Setauket and Oyster Bay.

Author Bill Bleyer will speak at the restored Naugles Barn. (Credit: courtesy photo)

While the story has long captured the public imagination, Mr. Bleyer’s presentation focuses on how the network actually functioned, separating documented history from popular myth — including enduring tales such as Anna Strong’s supposed clothesline signals.

The event, held at the historic farmstead — a well-known North Fork destination that preserves the region’s agricultural past through restored buildings and public programs — is free and open to the public. Registration is requested at hallockville.org.