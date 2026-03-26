Riverhead, North Shore library budget votes set for April 14

North Shore Public Library and Riverhead Free library will hold their annual budget votes April 14. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Voters in the Riverhead and North Shore library districts will head to the polls Tuesday, April 14, to decide next year’s budgets and trustee seats.

Riverhead Free Library

Riverhead Free Library’s proposed 2026-27 tax levy is $5,470,619, a 5.2% increase from last year’s budget. The proposed levy is $2,049 below the $5,472,668 tax cap set by the state comptroller.

Riverhead Free Library will hold its 2026-27 budget vote and trustee election April 14. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Salaries and mandated expenses were the budget areas that saw the largest jumps from the 2025-26 budget, increasing by $177,094 and $149,025 respectively. Library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith said the library decided to pause its ongoing five-year capital improvement program this year, with no funds allocated to capital improvements in the proposed budget.

“This approach allows us to maintain strong services while being mindful of the broader economic pressures facing our community,” she wrote in a letter to the community.

This past year, the library has renovated the Browsing Room with a new coffee bar, worked on a new makerspace and completed bathroom renovations for ADA compliance.

Three seats are open on the library’s Board of Trustees. Incumbent Barbara Ripel, recently retired software engineering and process management professional Theresa Cioffi, and assistant dean and COO of ambulatory operations at Stony Brook Medicine Anne Walsh-Feeks are running for election.

An informational meeting on the budget will be held Monday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Residents will also be able to meet the trustee candidates.

The budget vote will be held Tuesday, April 14, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the library. For more information, call the district clerk at 631-369-4724.

North Shore Public Library

North Shore Public Library’s proposed 2026-27 budget is $3,937,200, reflecting a 4.1% increase for taxpayers. A household currently paying $300 in library taxes would see an annual tax increase of roughly $12.50.

North Shore Public Library will hold its annual budget vote April 14. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file)

The increase will help the library maintain its aging building, address facility needs, continue offering a wide range of programs — many of which have increased in cost — and replace outdated technology, library director Laura Hawrey told the Riverhead News-Review. It will also help the library sustain and grow its collection of books and audiovisual materials in print and electronic formats.

“In short, the budget increase ensures we can continue providing excellent library services while maintaining a safe and functional building for the community,” Ms. Hawrey said.

There is one Board of Trustees seat up for election this year and incumbent Chester Herline is running to retain it. He has served on the board for a year and filled the term previously held by Richard Gibney. Mr. Herline is a retired school teacher from Wading River and a strong library advocate, Ms. Hawrey said.

The vote will be held Tuesday, April 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. For more information, call 631-929-4488.