Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost said it is growing more common to see teens riding electric dirt bikes illegally around Riverhead (Courtesy screenshot)

As bicycles with electric assist rise in popularity among seniors — and as reports of reckless riding among teens increases — Riverhead is trying to strike a balance as the town board rewrites the town’s proposed e-bike code.

Teens aged 13 to 16 illegally riding electric dirt bikes, popping wheelies and swerving through traffic has become a common sight, according to Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost. He said there have been at least two motor vehicle accidents on Route 58 involving an e-scooter or e-bike in recent months — one leaving a person seriously injured.

Officials discussed their aim to align the draft law to the county’s new e-bike laws at a work session April 16. Councilman Kenneth Rothwell described the proposed law changes as a “twofold” challenge.

“We want to protect the youth, but there’s also an abundance of our seniors that are using these bikes as well,” the councilman said. “Seniors that live on Fresh Pond [Road] like to go up there and get right onto that Grumman trail and utilize it; it’s a great method of exercise. We want to keep that option open to them.”

After discussions with the town’s senior citizens and alternative transportation advisory committees, officials rolled back some of the initial broader restrictions proposed in September and clarified definitions for electric-assist bicycles. They also expanded the definition of electric scooters to comply with state law.

Under the revised town legislation, the 15 mph limit still exists in the code for e-scooters. However, bikes with electric assist would be able to travel up to 20 miles per hour, in accordance with state law. There is still a sidewalk restriction, but people with electric assist bikes can walk them along the curb.

Electric-assist bicycles would also be allowed to operate at night, provided they meet lighting requirements. The proposed Main Street ban for scooters has been removed.

In the initial proposal, the town capped e-scooter speeds at 15 miles per hour and proposed banning them from Main Street between Court Street and Route 58. The town also sought to ban electric scooters from sidewalks and from the bicycle paths at the nine-mile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Recreational Trail at EPCAL. E-scooters could not be ridden half an hour after sunset or a half hour before sunrise in Riverhead, according to the proposed code.

Under laws enacted earlier this year, Suffolk County banned e-bikes from sidewalks countywide and prohibited them on roads with speed limits over 30 miles per hour, unless stricter local laws apply. The county also bars children younger than 16 from riding e-bikes on public property or roadways and prohibits them in county parks.

County law also now requires helmets for all e-bike riders. Penalties can include up to 15 days in jail and fines up to $500 for a first offense, along with possible seizure of the device. Parents may also be held responsible.

According to state law, any e-bike with a motor over 750 watts or capable of speeds above 25 miles per hour is illegal to operate on public roads in New York. The 1,000-watt version of the Movcan V30, sold online, is one example of a model that would not be legal on public roads in the state.

New York State treats electric bikes capable of going over 25 miles per hour as limited-use motorcycles. These require a driver’s or motorcycle license, registration and inspection.

To better align Riverhead Town’s e-bike code with these new county regulations, the revised proposal would tighten safety rules. Local law enforcement would have the authority to seize and impound e-bikes if a rider operates recklessly, flees from an officer or rides under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“It’s difficult for us to enforce county laws,” Chief Frost said. “If they’re on the books in Riverhead, it’s a lot easier — we can just issue a code violation [and] town summons to them.”

Town and county officials agree public education on the updated e-bike laws is important.

“It’s very simple: These bikes were not meant for people under 16, these bikes were not meant to go faster than 20 miles per hour, it should not be designed that way,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said at an April 23 press conference. “These bikes should require everyone to have a helmet and operate in a safe fashion.”