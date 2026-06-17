Popular North Fork strawberry festival kicks off tonight

The new feature of the Mattituck Lions Club 70th annual Strawberry Festival is a full-sized roller coaster for adults.(Credit: file photo)

The big tents are up on Sound Avenue, the carnival rides have been put together and the Mattituck Lions Club is gearing up to hull thousands of strawberries in preparation for the 71st annual Mattituck Strawberry Festival, which begins tonight.

The festival will once again bring the North Fork community together for five days of family-friendly fun, featuring live entertainment, carnival rides, fireworks, food vendors, arts and crafts, and its famous strawberry shortcake.

Courtesy photo

Held over Father’s Day weekend, the festival draws thousands of visitors from across Long Island and the tri-state area. Presented by Stony Brook Medicine and organized by the Mattituck Lions Club, the proceeds from the festival support charitable initiatives, scholarships, community programs, and service projects throughout the North Fork and beyond.

For full story and a schedule of all the festivities, see Northforker.com.