Blotter: Cops level wide range of charges

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 7 to June 13:

Santos Xajap Ajcuc of Riverhead, 61, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Melissa Pedicini D’Atena of Riverhead, 57; Unika Bydell of Mastic Beach, 33; Nicholas Fisher, 40, listed as from Flanders and Riverhead; and Jackie Liu of Ridge, 63, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Fisher was also charged with alleged burglary and grand larceny.

Avian Edwards of Stony Brook, 19, was arrested for alleged public lewdness.

Clarence Braunskill of Riverhead, 74, and Bobby Riddick of Flanders, 58, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Riddick was also charged with an alleged town code violation.

Justin Wade of Blue Point, 36, and David Lara-Carbajal of Riverhead, 29, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Victor Elizalde of Riverhead, 19, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Chris Barker of Riverhead, 74, was arrested for alleged menacing.

Timucin Egris of Riverhead, 56, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Sebastian Liscano, 27, listed as undomiciled, was arrested on an arrest warrant.

Tanya Brown of Riverhead, 42, was arrested on an assist from another agency.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.