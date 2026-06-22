Popular Jamesport restaurateurs plan new Riverhead spot Abigayle’s

Myles on Main in Riverhead, the location of new restaurant Abigayle’s, opening soon. (Credit: Lee Meyer)

If you’re a fan of Patricia and James Mangiacapre’s The Watershed (46 Front St., Jamesport, 631-779-3454) you’re in luck. The couple is bringing the same well-executed hospitality to Riverhead’s forthcoming Abigayle‘s restaurant (428 E. Main St., Riverhead).

With executive chef Jorge Aparicio behind the menu, expect globally-inspired dishes served in a space warmed by décor in southern-inspired shiplap walls, rich wood tones and hanging ferns. A late-night scene and the opportunity to host events onsite are also part of the vision, says Patricia.

“We look forward to getting to know the community and taking that same concept we created at The Watershed and taking a little bit of that to Riverhead,” she said. “And when I say concept, I mean allowing the community to tell you what they need in the space.”

Connected to The Preston Hotel, the former Myles on Main location had renovations done in 2019 but kept many historic components of the circa-1905 building.

“Coming from [the perspective of] a restaurant operator, it was one of those spaces that you walk into and you can envision so many different things that you can do with it,” says Patricia. “They restored the building, taking such great pride in the historical part.”

Read the full story at Northforker.com.

Patricia and James Mangiacapre’s new restaurant Abigayle’s is set to open in Riverhead. (Photos courtesy of Lumber + Salt)