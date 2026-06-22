Hundreds of kids played together on sand piles with their construction toys at the Riverhead Highway Department’s third annual truck show on June 20 (Photo courtesy Dawn Manwaring)

Who knew bulldozers, snow plows, dump trucks and street sweepers could bring so many smiles?

Roughly 500 kids and adults visited the Riverhead Highway Department yard at 1177 Osborn Ave. in Riverhead on Saturday afternoon to get up close and personal with its fleet.

The family-friendly “touch-a-truck” event has been a popular event since Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski launched it in 2024.

Many of the kids brought their own miniature versions of their favorite trucks and construction toys to drive over a giant sand pile provided in a play area.

When not playing together or looking at the heavy-duty vehicles, the attendees enjoyed hotdogs donated by Lolly’s Hut and ice cream scooped by Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Councilman Kenneth Rothwell rented a portable restroom for the event as well, Mr. Zaleski said.

Mr. Zaleski called the family-friendly event a “huge success.” He thanked everyone involved for helping to make it happen.

“I’m very happy and proud to have started this event that keeps growing,” Mr. Zaleski said.

Check out the photos from the family fun day below, all courtesy of Mike Zaleski.