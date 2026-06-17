Riverhead Highway Department brings back truck show for local kids

The Riverhead Highway Department is bringing back its truck and equipment show for its third year on Saturday, June 20 (courtesy photo).

The Riverhead Highway Department will have its full fleet on display for kids to marvel at this weekend.

Highway department superintendent Mike Zaleski and his crew are bringing back its truck and equipment show for the third year in a row at the 1177 Osborn Ave. highway yard in Riverhead on Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family-friendly “touch-a-truck” event has drawn hundreds since Mr. Zaleski launched it in 2024. Kids are welcome to bring miniature versions of their favorite trucks to drive over sand piles in the play area. They can also explore the many plows, dump trucks and street sweepers up close and personal.

Lolly’s Hut will be serving up hot dogs, while Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe is bringing frozen treats. Councilman Kenneth Rothwell is providing a porta-potty, Mr. Zaleski said.

The Riverhead News-Review’s 2024 Public Servants of the Year are also responsible for the snow plow safety demonstrations in the fall with elementary schoolers and massive toy drive during the holiday season.

“This is one of three things I’m proud to have established with the highway [department],” Mr. Zaleski told the Riverhead News-Review. “Besides doing my job as the highway superintendent, I also use the position to give back to the community that I’m responsible for taking care of.”