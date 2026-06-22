Riverhead, Shoreham-Wading River seniors honored with Butch Dellecave Awards

Riverhead High School nominees Kyleigh Lennon and William Healy are flanked by Butch Dellecave Foundation President Mark Dellecave (left) and Executive Director Guy Dellecave (right). (Courtesy credit: Artist Lake Media, LLC)

Four local seniors from Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River high schools were honored among Suffolk County’s top student-athletes at the 26th annual Butch Dellecave Awards.

Riverhead High School’s Kyleigh Lennon and William Healy, along with Marissa Cacciola and Tyler Nowaski of Shoreham-Wading River High School, were selected by their schools for the award.

Named in honor of longtime educator, coach and official Gaetano “Butch” Dellecave, the award is presented through a partnership between the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, the Butch Dellecave Foundation and Newsday.

Each Suffolk County high school nominates one male and one female senior who have distinguished themselves through athletics, academics and community service.

Shoreham-Wading River High School nominee Tyler Nowaski is flanked by Butch Dellecave Foundation President Mark Dellecave (left) and Executive Director Guy Dellecave (right). Marissa Cacciola was not present. (Courtesy credit: Artist Lake Media, LLC)

This year’s awards dinner was held at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook, Long Island.

“The Dellecave Awards shine a spotlight on exceptional graduating seniors from across Suffolk County,” said Adrian Fassett, President and CEO of the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk. “These nominees have distinguished themselves through athletic excellence, academic commitment, and service to others. We are proud to help celebrate their achievements and the promise they hold as future leaders in our communities.”