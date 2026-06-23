Riverhead Rotary to host annual Uncorked fundraiser at RG|NY

Inside the tent at Riverhead Rotary’s UnCorked event on June 2, 2025 at the RGNY winery. (Credit Deborah Wetzel)

Dozens of local wineries, breweries, restaurants and farms will serve up some of the North Fork’s best libations and nibbles for a good cause at the Riverhead Rotary Club’s 19th annual Rotary Uncorked fundraiser on Thursday.

The event will be held at RG|NY winery, 6025 Sound Ave. in Riverhead, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Food participants include Barrila’s Pastaria, Beenz Indian Grill, Bistro 72, Blue Duck Bakery, Briermere Farms, Farm Country Kitchen, Hallock’s Cider Mill, Lucharito’s, Main Road Biscuit, North Fork Chocolate Company, Peconic Gold Oysters and Seaside Grill.

Participating wineries include Bedell Cellars, Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery, RG|NY, Roanoke Vineyards and Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery. Eastern Front Brewing Co. and Twin Fork Beer Co. are among the breweries.

DJ Phil will provide music.

The beneficiaries of this year’s fundraiser are East End Hospice, The Kyle Palmieri Foundation and Timothy Hill Ranch.

Tickets are $125 and include sampling from participating food and beverage vendors. They are available at riverheadrotary.org.