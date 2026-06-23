Riley Avenue Elementary School celebrates Flag Day, ‘Old Glory’

Riley Avenue Elementary School students wear red, white, and blue to celebrate Flag Day. (Credit: Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)

Students at Riley Avenue Elementary School celebrated “Old Glory” at the school’s annual Flag Day ceremony and concert on June 15, donning red, white and blue outfits. Second graders hosted the celebration.

“The ceremony featured a mix of history, fun facts, and high-energy music,” Principal Gary Karlson said. “It was truly a celebration of our flag and the freedom it represents.”

Flag Day recognizes the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777. President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation in 1916 designating June 14 as Flag Day, and it was officially established in 1937 by an act of Congress.

Photos courtesy Riverhead Central School District