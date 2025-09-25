Riverhead Town officials push for e-bike ban downtown

Riverhead Town Hall (Credit: file photo)

Those who frequently use an e-bike may soon have to adapt to new rules in Riverhead Town.

The Riverhead Town Board pushed a ban on electric scooters, most commonly used by commuters and food delivery drivers, in heavily-trafficked areas during a public hearing held Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The crackdown would prohibit their use on Main Street between Court Street and Route 58 and caps their speed at 15 mph. It also bans riding the controversial e-bikes, which can hit 25 mph, on sidewalks.

“This is undertaken with the intention of promoting safety and protecting the sidewalks,” said Erik Howard, Riverhead Town attorney.

Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard pressed the importance of keeping pedestrians safe after witnessing e-bikes and scooters “flying down” sidewalks and streets.

“If you’re walking and somebody comes up behind you on one of these bikes or scooters, No. 1, you may not be aware of it because they’re fairly quiet; and No. 2, they go at a pretty hefty rate of speed, and it’s a very dangerous situation,” he said at the hearing.

The board proposed three classifications in the revised code:

Class one is a “bicycle with electric assist having an electric motor that provides assistance only when the person operating such bicycle is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when such bicycle reaches a speed of twenty miles per hour.”

Class two is a “bicycle with electric assist having an electric motor that may be used exclusively to propel such bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when such bicycle reaches a speed of twenty miles per hour.”

Class three is “solely within a city having a population of one million or more, a bicycle with electric assist having an electric motor that may be used exclusively to propel such bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when such bicycle reaches a speed of 25 miles per hour.”

Only Class one e-bikes would be allowed on the bicycle paths at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Recreational Trail in Calverton, or other bike lanes.

Electric scooters and e-bikes would be prohibited on any roadway or highway with a 30 mph speed limit. Riders will also be required to wear a helmet to protect against serious head injury.

They are also banned from riding e-bikes and electric scooters while intoxicated.

Violators could face imprisonment of up to 15 days and a fine between $100 and $250 for the first offense. Fines would increase to between $250 and $500 another violations, and up to $1,500 for a third strike.

The written public comment period on the proposal is open until Friday, Sept. 26. The Riverhead Town Board may vote on the resolution at its next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 7.