Splish Splash to host annual Father’s Day belly flop contest at Calverton water park

A contestant makes a splash during last year’s annual Father’s Day Flop belly flop competition at Splash Splash in Calverton. (Courtesy photo)

Splish Splash is inviting dads — and anyone 21 and older — to get wet and wild for Father’s Day weekend at its annual belly flop contest on Saturday, June 20.

The Father’s Day competition begins at 1 p.m. at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool at the Calverton water park, the largest in the state. Participants can sign up the day of the event and will be judged on splash level, style and overall “floppiness” by a panel that includes Splish, the park’s mascot.

The grand prize winner will receive a season pass to the park and four tickets to an upcoming Yankees game. Prizes will also be awarded to the second- and third-place finishers.

Splish Splash also announced plans for its annual Autism Day on Monday, June 29. The park will open at 8 a.m. exclusively for members of the Nassau Suffolk Chapter of the Autism Society and their families, providing early access to several attractions before the park opens to the general public.