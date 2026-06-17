Butterfly Effect Project to host free Juneteenth community celebration

The Butterfly Effect Project is hosting a community Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its Main Road headquarters in Riverhead (courtesy photo).

Celebrate Freedom Day free of charge with the Butterfly Effect Project on Friday, June 19.

The Riverhead-based youth empowerment organization is hosting its annual Juneteenth: A Celebration of Community event at its headquarters at 1146 Main Road from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrated every June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865. It became a federal holiday in 2021. BEP’s Juneteenth event is dedicated to honoring the holiday’s origins, fellowship, generosity and giving back to the community, organizers said.

There are 30 local vendors offering entertainment, a variety of food, products and services at no cost for attendees. This includes Zumba instructors, nail technicians, hair stylists, kid-friendly activities, clothing, sweet treats, lemonade stands and more.

“You can leave the wallet completely at home. Our vendors will not be selling anything,” said Tijuana Fulford, founder of the Butterfly Effect Project. “One of the rules we tell our vendors…leave your information at home and instead, just bring your smile and something that you can give to the community, and engage with them that way.”

Those interested in joining this event as a collaborator, or wants to contribute can email [email protected]. Call BEP’s office directly at 631-591-0759.