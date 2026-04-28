Motorcyclist dies in Cross River Drive crash after striking pickup truck

(File photo)

Ismael Santiago Basantez-Ramon, 22, died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning after colliding with a pickup truck on Cross River Drive, according to a police news release.

The Riverhead Police Department responded just before 8 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident in the northbound lane of Cross River Drive, police said.

Officers determined Mr. Basantez-Ramon, who was traveling northbound on a 2022 CFMoto motorcycle, struck a pickup truck that was making a left turn onto CR-105 from Union Avenue.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the motorcyclist to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The hospital treated the driver of the pickup truck and then released him.

After further investigation, the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team determined that the accident appears noncriminal.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department directly at 631-727-4500 or the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.