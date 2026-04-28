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East End i-tri program empowers middle school girls via triathlon training 

By Parker Schug

I-tri has been training middle school girls to become stronger through self confidence for almost 20 years. (Photo credit: i-tri)

Theresa Roden decided to train for a triathlon on a whim. 

After enduring the physical and mental training of race preparation, she saw how the experience changed her life and her self-image for the better, and about two decades ago decided to start facilitating the same experience for East End girls. 

“Growing up I never thought of myself as an athlete; I hated gym class, it was a tough go,” said Roden. “It wasn’t until my thirties over in Block Island, all of a sudden these crazy lunatics came running down the beach and they had numbers written on their arm in Sharpie. Everybody was cheering, they were jumping over sandcastles and I turned to my friend and was like ‘What are they doing?’ and he said, ‘Oh it’s the Block Island Triathlon,’” says Roden. 

Having never run a 5K race, Roden was inspired by their energy and took to Google with friends in her book club to figure out how they’d complete the quarter-mile swim, 12-mile bike ride and four-mile run feat. Just a year later, she completed the Block Island Triathlon herself. 

“I realized very quickly that if I was going to reach this goal, I couldn’t continue to be the person I always was — the girl, the woman, the mom who had such a negative internal dialogue who was my own worst bully,” said Roden. “At the same time that I was training my body for the race, I was training my emotions, my mind, body and spirit.”

To read more about the youth triathlon training held in Riverhead, visit northforker.com.

Over 200 girls cross the finish line of a youth triathlon in July after months of training physically and mentally. (Photo credit: i-tri)

Parker Schug is a lifestyle reporter for Northforker. She's a Blue Point native, enthusiastic about all things food, fitness, style and travel. She is the former associate editor for the Nassau Herald under Richner Communications and has contributed to numerous publications including Melbourne, Australia-based Onya Magazine and Paris, France-based Grumpy Magazine. She has a great admiration for the North and South Forks thanks to generational ties and a wealth of childhood memories in eastern Long Island.

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