The Riverhead Town Board may pursue seizure and condemnation of 111 East Main St. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Riverhead officials are taking the next step in condemnation pursuit of the Long Island Science Center with a public hearing set for Tuesday, May 20.

The big question residents are asking is if the town succeeds with eminent domain, what do officials plan to do with the existing building and property?

A split 3-2 vote at the Riverhead Town Board meeting on April 21 pushed the resolution through to set the hearing, which is a legal requirement before any eminent domain proceedings can begin. Under the law, town officials have 90 days after the public hearing to adopt a resolution determining whether to go forward with the acquisition and if this decision is in the public interest.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin and Councilman Bob Kern voted no, while council members Joann Waski, Denise Merrifield and Kenneth Rothwell approved the scheduling of the public hearing. The resolution states the town would like to acquire the property “for general municipal purposes.”

Mr. Kern previously expressed his support to give the Long Island Science Center a chance to bring its two-phase expansion plan for the long-vacant building at 111 E. Main St. to fruition. Supervisor Halpin also raised prior questions about the need for condemnation and pushed for giving the LISC more time.

The other town board members in favor of condemnation previously cited stalled progress and lack of communication from the nonprofit. Questions also circulated about the project’s viability and timeline, and how delays cold impact the broader Town Square redevelopment.

A key sticking point remains a $1 million Suffolk County JumpSMART reimbursement grant tied to a June deadline. Some officials are not confident the project can meet that benchmark. However, Science Center board members claim they remain on track.

LISC officials hoped the board would reconsider its decision. LISC board member Lucy Barnes and builder Alex Lipsky previously refuted claims of insufficient progress. They shared a 90-page stack of documents with the town board, including permit applications and correspondence with the town and other parties.

Community members in support of the LISC shared their disappointment in the reignited eminent domain discussions, especially when the nonprofit claims its redevelopment efforts remain active.

Cindy Clifford, president of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association, insinuated the board members who voted in favor of the resolution did not read the extensive packet from the Science Center.

“There was a consensus among residents, particularly those who’ve ever taken the time to come to a town board meeting to share their concerns or opinions, that historically, their input has had little, if any impact, on the final decisions. That for the most part, at least for some of you, your minds are already made up,” Ms. Clifford added. “Should the residents believe that taking their time to come to address that vote will matter?”

Roanoke Landing resident John McAuliff said the town board needs to answer several questions — mainly to do with money — before making the decision to act against the Long Island Science Center.

This includes weighing the cost for the town to purchase the property, if they have considered any potential private buyers and how long would it take to secure one. He also asked if the town wants to demolish the building or sell the East Main Street land as is.

Most importantly, Mr. McAuliff questioned what kind of expense would this condemnation proceeding bring to the taxpayers — a concern Mr. Halpin has also brought up after prior votes.

“If the Science Center raise evidentiary questions, legal questions, that’s going to raise the bill for the town,” Mr. McAuliff said. “I would guess also from the reaction tonight…there will be people from the community that might show up and testify on that question, which will further elongate the hearing and the cost.”

If in 90 days the town decides to pursue the acquisition, the next step would be to authorize an appraisal and offer “just compensation” to the Long Island Science Center based on fair market value of the property, according to eminent domain law. If the LISC rejects the town’s offer, the matter can be taken to court through a condemnation proceeding.

The public hearing on May 20 is scheduled for 6 p.m.