Riverhead approves eminent domain step for stalled Science Center project

The Riverhead Town Board voted Tuesday to take a preliminary step toward seizing the Long Island Science Center’s East Main Street property through eminent domain — citing years of delays and uncertainty surrounding the project.

The split 3-2 vote approved a resolution reaffirming its authority to pursue condemnation of 111 E. Main Street after the long-delayed expansion failed to advance and no clear timeline was provided.

“What I’m specifically torn about is the fact that it is an unsafe structure, it needs the complete overhaul, and I don’t see the current Science Center has the funding to do that,” said Councilman Kenneth Rothwell, who voted with Council members Joann Waski and Denise Merrifield to approve the resolution. “I do wish them the best of luck, perhaps in this condemnation, we can get a fair market value for them, and perhaps they can utilize that funding to change their business module.”

A public hearing must still be held before the town can move forward with eminent domain proceedings, town attorney Erik Howard clarified at the meeting.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin and Councilman Bob Kern dissented. Mr. Kern defended the LISC volunteers and their behind-the-scenes efforts to move forward with the project. Mr. Halpin pushed to give LISC officials another chance to make their case at a future work session.

“We were at condemnation last year, I understand the frustration, but anybody could have called them in[to] a [weekly] work session throughout that time period, and asked them,” Mr. Halpin said. “We also are putting a burden back on the taxpayers of our town by having to fund this until we can sell it again.”

The vote followed renewed debate at an April 2 work session, where town officials questioned the project’s viability and timeline, echoing concerns raised in prior discussions about delays tied to financing and coordination with the broader Town Square redevelopment.

LISC officials urged the board to reconsider its decision.

1 | 2 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Lucy Barnes, left, and Alex Lipsky came to the Riverhead Town Board meeting on Tuesday with 90-pages worth of documentation to prove work is being done on the Long Island Science Center (Ana Borruto photo). Councilman Bob Kern came to the Long Island Science Center’s defense, and voting no on the preliminary resolution to pursue eminent domain (Ana Borruto photo).

Lucy Barnes, an LISC board member, and construction manager Alex Lipsky approached the podium with a 90-page stack of documents, including permit applications and correspondence with the town and other parties.

Ms. Barnes said there have been “months and months” of work, phone calls and communication with Town Square engineers and designers, as well as general contractor Joe Petrocelli. Holding the documents, she refuted claims of insufficient progress.

“The Long Island Science Center really needs your help,” Ms. Barnes pleaded. “We have a wonderful concept for the Science Center as an economic catalyst for downtown Riverhead, and we’ve done all of this, and raised the grants and financial capital to build this project.”

Project architect Jordan Rogrove said the threat of eminent domain has already complicated financing efforts.

“I will tell you candidly, one of the lenders dropped after the most recent declaration of potential eminent domain last week,” Mr. Rogrove said at the April 2 work session. “Lenders start to get a little bit scared…but that is not a challenge to the full project. The majority of it, we’re still in good stead, we’re still able to move forward.”

Originally, the project’s first phase — a limited storefront restoration and activation — was expected to be completed by August 2025. Due to financing hurdles and coordination challenges, the Science Center has since shifted to a revised multi-phase plan, with a new goal of opening the ground floor space this fall.

The updated plan calls for activating roughly 4,000 square feet along Main Street, while leaving the rear portion of the building for a later phase that could include a prefabricated second story.

Several logistical issues remain, including stormwater drainage, which must be addressed before construction can advance. Coordination with town officials on engineering, permits and integration with the Town Square project is also ongoing, Mr. Rogrove said.

Mr. Lipsky acknowledged the town board’s concerns expressed at multiple work sessions, including worries about the building’s structure, reports of mold, sewage leaks, claims of no visible activity at the site and the possibility of the LISC expansion project not aligning with the construction timeline for the Town Square.

Referencing a new $116,000 roof installed on the building, Mr. Lipsky said there is clear evidence of progress.

A key sticking point remains a $1 million Suffolk County JumpSMART reimbursement grant tied to a June deadline, which some officials have questioned the project’s ability to meet. Ms. Barnes said the Science Center remains on track.

“The project does not move forward without the town’s support, and the Long Island Science Center knows that,” Mr. Lipsky said. “We have the financing, we have the team, we need the town.”