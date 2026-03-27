The Long Island Science Center is proposing a two-phase renovation for its East Main Street building that Riverhead Town is interested in acquiring through eminent domain law (Courtesy photo).

Riverhead officials are again considering seizing the Long Island Science Center property through eminent domain — citing stalled progress and a lack of communication from the nonprofit as a key funding deadline approaches.

The nonprofit has yet to begin the first phase of its long-promised East Main Street expansion and does not have building permits in place, according to town officials.

Representatives of the Long Island Science Center were scheduled to provide an update at Thursday’s Town Board work session but canceled at the last minute, as a roughly $1 million grant tied to the project nears its deadline.

“I have severe doubts,” Councilwoman Denise Merrifled said. “I have absolutely no hope that the Science Center will ever come to fruition in the time schedule that we need for the activation of our Town Square.”

The renewed concerns mark a shift from just under a year ago, when the Town Board backed off its pursuit of eminent domain after the nonprofit presented a two-phase expansion plan for the long-vacant building at 111 E. Main St. and pledged to move forward with renovations and fundraising.

At a joint press conference last May, Science Center president Larry Oxman said construction could begin as soon as building permits were secured. The first phase aimed to reopen the storefront quickly, with an initial target of fall 2025.

The Long Island Science Center got the stamp of approval last year from Riverhead Town to move forward with its expansion plans on East Main Street. (Credit: Ana Borruto )

“We have no opening in sight — in fact, they don’t even have building permits for that building,” Ms. Merrifield said.

The Long Island Science Center had met with town officials at a work session on April 10, 2025 to discuss its proposed expansion plans for the museum, where it was obtaining funding and how the revamped center could complement the Town Square project.

Jordan Rogove, the architect for the project and president of the Manhattan-based architecture firm DXA Studio, outlined the project’s two phases: the first would be to conduct minimal restoration on the science center’s storefront to get it fully up and running as soon as early August 2025.

The second phase would focus on building a 150-seat planetarium, second-story exhibition and event space, and other renovations in coordination with Riverhead’s Town Square redevelopment.

The architect further explained the remedial structural work in the first phase would stabilize the building to prepare for the more long-term, foundational work. The Town Board previously put a stop-work order on the construction, citing structural concerns, and one of the main issues was water damage caused by the drainage system.

The current expansion plan is supposed to rectify the water damage by hooking the Science Center up to the drainage system underneath the property that will be used for the Town Square. As the owners of the Town Square, the town is responsible for the drainage of both the LISC and the proposed 76-room hotel on the opposite side.

“If we do not have a building going forward there, the pavers will be set in the Town Square, and that will all have to be ripped up again,” Ms. Merrifield said. “They have so many problems going on right now.”

The councilwoman said LISC has not come forward with contracts for any easements to put the drainage in the Town Square, discussed plans for streetscapes or a flood mitigation plan.

A mechanic working on the space filed a lien, or legal claim, against the property in November 2025 for $13,867, according to county property records.

Councilman Kenneth Rothwell called the initial LISC renderings presented a year ago “phenomenal,” but pointed to financial reasons as the cause of plans falling silent. He also brought up safety concerns surrounding mold inside the building and an unsteady foundation.

“Time is running out, because we’ve got shovels in the ground now we are actively beginning to build our Town Square, and their silence speaks volumes,” Mr. Rothwell said. “I want the Science Center, I’ve pleaded with them to come forth, but if they’re not going to and they’re not going to do this, then we have a moral and legal responsibility to protect the residents of town — at some point we have to take action.”

Founded in 1990, the LI Science Center sold its original location at 11 West Main St. in 2016 and operated from Rocky Point for three years. It reopened a demonstration space on the ground floor of the Summerwind Square apartment building in 2019. Several years ago, the group acquired the former Swezey’s building in downtown Riverhead, where it had plans to expand.

For the first phase of the expansion, LISC has secured roughly $1.8 million in grants — specifically $1 million from the Suffolk County JumpSMART program and $775,000 from the New York State Empire Development program, according to previous reporting.

A $1.23 million New York State Market NY grant and a $492,000 grant through the New York State Council for the Arts Capital Project Funds have been acquired for Phase 2 of the project. Once the storefront opens, the Science Center previously said they planned to launch a capital campaign to kickstart further fundraising.

Supervisor Jerry Halpin said the Science Center has been invited to attend the next Town Board work session on April 2 to provide an update.

“I think the public in a work session deserves to hear from them [and] understand where they are,” Mr. Halpin said.

Mr. Oxman said in a text on Thursday afternoon the Long Island Science Center has rescheduled its meeting with the town to the next work session.

“Whatever concerns any Town Board members have can be addressed properly then,” the science center president said.