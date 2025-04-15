Long Island Science Center presents two-phase expansion plans

The Long Island Science Center is proposing a two-phase renovation for its East Main Street building that Riverhead Town is interested in acquiring through eminent domain law (Courtesy photo).

With the looming possibility of Riverhead Town seizing its property through eminent domain, the Long Island Science Center met with town officials at a work session last week to discuss its proposed expansion plans for the museum, where it is obtaining funding and how the revamped center could compliment the Town Square project.

Jordan Rogove, the architect for the project and president of the Manhattan-based architecture firm DXA Studio, outlined the project’s two phases: the first would be to conduct minimal restoration on the science center’s storefront at 111 East Main St. to get it fully up and running as soon as early August.

The second phase would focus on building the planetarium and other renovations in coordination with Riverhead’s Town Square redevelopment, which is set to break ground this summer.

Mr. Rogove said he did have an opportunity to speak with Joe Petrocelli, the designated master developer for the Town Square project, about how the buildings can support one another in these downtown revitalization efforts.

“In order to be able to advance those [Phase 2] efforts, we really need to make sure that we can advance with that first phase, bring a public face, get these plans out there and proceed with getting the funding necessary to realize the second phase,” Mr. Rogove said. “We just wanted to start the conversation knowing the interconnectedness of the efforts of the Town Square and our endeavor here.”

The organization is currently operating out of a space at Tanger Outlets, however, the expansion to the East Main Street space would allow them to be centrally located to other regional attractions, such as the Long Island Aquarium and The Suffolk Theatre. It would also promote long-term viability of the business, enhance capacity and create more local jobs.

For the first phase of the expansion, LISC has secured roughly $1.8 million in grants — specifically $1 million from the Suffolk County JumpSMART grant program and $800,000 from the New York State Empire Development program.

The construction to activate the building for use by this summer would entail an interior buildout of the upper level of the space, mechanical system upgrades and a new exterior façade — all of which totals to an estimated $800,000.

If the town’s building department removes the stop work order and approves the necessary building permits this month, the renovations can be completed by mid-June. With exhibits ready-to-go at its Tanger location, a soft opening could happen in mid-July. The goal is to have a grand opening on Aug. 1.

Still early in the design phases, the exact timeline for the second phase is to be determined. However, the current plan is to relocate the Science Center entrance and add new windows that align with the Town Square. This phase also includes the installation of a 150-seat planetarium, wind and solar exhibits and a maker space.

A $1.12 million New York State Market NY grant and $460,000 grant through the New York State Council for the Arts Capital Project Funds have been acquired for Phase 2 of the project. Once the storefront opens, the LI Science Center plans to launch a capital campaign to kickstart further fundraising.

Chris Kempner, the LISC’s development and grant writing consultant, addressed the town board’s financial concerns for the project. At the work session, Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard expressed a need for “assurances” that there will be enough money to finish the project out in these two phases.

The nonprofit is prepared for additional fundraising, Ms. Kempner said, they just didn’t have the location yet. Additionally, the Science Center did have financial opportunities for the museum project, but they were ahead of the development of Town Square and its projected timeline, Ms. Kempner said.

In the past, Ms. Kempner said there was a letter of commitment for a $15 million buildout, but that was for a previous, more complex structure idea. She determined the cost of the project under the current plans will be much lower. Due to the project’s focus on legacy and innovation, Ms. Kempner said she was confident the federal government would financially support the project as well.

“There’s interest in getting involved [financially], we just didn’t feel comfortable with that until we had a plan,” Ms. Kemper said.

The nonprofit LI Science Center was founded in 1990 and opened in 2019 at its former location at 40 Peconic Ave., on the ground floor of the Summerwind Square apartment building. Several years ago, the group acquired the former Swezey’s building in downtown Riverhead, where it had plans to expand.

Over the last couple of decades, the LI Science Center has offered affordable hands-on learning experiences, educational and STEAM programs for visitors who are preschool to high school aged.

Last summer, the Riverhead Town Board approved a resolution seeking to acquire the East Main Street property for “general municipal purposes” and directed the town attorney to take all actions “necessary and appropriate” to obtain it.

The town is looking to acquire the building through New York State’s eminent domain law, which allows local governments to seize private property for a public use in exchange for fair compensation as determined by the courts — even if the property owners are not looking to sell. A public hearing must be held to allow for community input before initiating eminent domain procedures.

A public hearing has been set for Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. on the proposed acquisition of two East Main Street properties in downtown Riverhead — the Long Island Science Center building and the cocktail bar Craft’d — that Riverhead Town is interested in acquiring through eminent domain for its Town Square project.

Science center president Larry Oxman previously called out “inaccuracies” within the environmental review of the Town Square project and the false claims that East Main Street “building is crumbling and about to fall down.” He provided town officials with a state licensed structural engineer’s report that showed the building is “structurally sound.”

That report also recommended repairs that should be implemented in the center’s proposed renovation project to “ensure there is no condition that would result in structural decay to the building.”

Mr. Rogove mentioned in his presentation that the LISC installed a new temporary roof to address water infiltration issues and the building is in “stable shape” to commence the proposed renovations.

In terms of flood mitigation, he added remedial work will be done to the basement of the building to make it more flood resistant, as it will likely be used for offices and mechanical spaces. A water retention unit would also be stored in the building for stormwater collection.

After the work session, Mr. Hubbard confirmed that if the Town Board decides to allow the Long Island Science Center’s plans, they would cancel its “condemnation proceedings” to acquire the building.

“I hope that happens, I really do want the Science Center there, but sometimes you got to light a fire under somebody to get some reaction,” Mr. Hubbard said. “We feel that’s what we did, and hopefully we got a good reaction.”