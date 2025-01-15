Volunteer Expo a hit with local good eggs

Potential volunteers lined up to sign up to offer their skills to one or more of the dozen organizations on hand at the well-attended Volunteer Expo Saturday.(Credit: Daniel Franc)

Every parking spot at the Riverhead Library was filled Saturday afternoon, while inside the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association’s third annual Volunteer Expo proved its most successful yet.

All exhibitors interviewed agreed that the turnout was exceptional, and several organizations’ sign up sheets were filled two and three times.

Cindy Clifford of Heart of Riverhead Civic Association was pleased, calling the event, “very successful.” “Everybody got new volunteers and had opportunities to talk to new people,” she said. “The women from the food bank [Open Arms Care Center] there were four women, three of them were volunteers they got last year at the expo, which is just really satisfying.”

At the River and Roots Community Garden booth, Mary Ellen Santamaria and others explained that the organization provides 30 garden plots for local residents and shares the bounty with the community in need. She said while the residents who rent garden beds handle their own area, “We still have to maintain, plant, weed and rake. On a Saturday morning [a volunteer could] maybe weed the pantry bed or harvest the tomatoes.”

Volunteering with the community garden expands the opportunity for fellow gardeners, who maybe don’t have a space of their own at home. “I live in a condo community; some people have big backyards but all shade,” Ms. Santamaria explained. “It’s a real mix of people. And it’s nice to garden with other people. We spend a lot of time talking and sharing tips. Some of us are master gardeners from Cornell [Cooperative Extention].

Jonathan Parramore mans the East End Arts table detailing opportunities for volunteers there. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Over at the East End Arts booth, Jonathan Parramore said he was initially interested in volunteering for the collaborative arts organization because he’s a musician. He said that volunteering can have a snowball effect. He started by cleaning, and while doing so, learned new skills and can now help install art shows, which has only presented further opportunities for him.

He said any bit of time or skill has a big impact on the organization. Mr. Parramore added that networking with other creative minds at East End Arts has expanded his personal connection to the arts as well.

Pamela Greinke of Hope and Resilience Long Island (HARLI) said as a new agency, they rely heavily on volunteers to run their outreach events and also provide office work. They support victims of domestic violence with legal aid and to get back on their feet once an abuser leaves the home.

Ms. Greinke said that volunteers won’t work directly with clients because that would require background checks and training, so they’re looking more for skills like translations, resume writing, graphic design, general office support and social media assistance.

While on page two of her sign up sheet, Ms. Greinke said she received positive response from expo attendees, some of which signed up with different skills than she’d listed, furthering her surprise.

Chris Bermudez of Riverhead CAP differentiated their substance abuse prevention and awareness mission from the ’90s D.A.R.E. program saying theirs is science-based, utilizing evidence-based presentations at schools. “We have the data and the trends to show it,” he said.

Volunteers working with CAP will go into the schools using scripts provided and help high school peer leaders show the younger students that, “Life is better without drugs, instead of just showing that drugs are bad.”

Riverhead organization the Butterfly Effect Project has had a table at the Volunteer Expo since its inception.

“I came to volunteer one day and I am now the chief ambassador,” Vivian Hobson said. She said working with the children in the program, taking them on bus trips to visit colleges and other events enriches her life and opens her up to new experiences.

“I went camping,” she said. “I told them I wasn’t going but I went and I had the best time of my life. At 67, I’m being challenged by these kids every day.”

The fluffiest good boys and girls at the Volunteer Expo belonged to the North Fork Animal Welfare League and hopefully new owners soon. The organization needs caring volunteers to walk, train, socialize and foster the animals waiting to be adopted, such as the ones donning sweaters with tails wagging. Their table got lots of attention Saturday.

The Hallockville Museum Farm booth also had lots of attention. Lois Leonard said volunteer opportunities at the Sound Ave. site run the gamut.

“We’re looking for anything and everything I guess,” Ms. Leonard said. “Volunteers can train and become a docent in one of the historical houses for when we have field trips or events.”

She said there is also inside and outside work to be done. They often need help addressing envelops before mailings go out and also that a gardening group volunteers Tuesdays and Thursdays to maintain the site gardens.

With a page full of new names and contact information Ms. Leonard said Saturday’s event was a better turn out than others she’s attended for Hallockville.

“I’m surprised that so many people came to this event,” she said. “There were people I was talking to who are retiring and don’t know what to do with themselves so they decided to come here to find out what’s out there in the community.”