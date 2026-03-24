Free tree giveaway in Riverhead: County launches ‘Planting It Forward’

The 350-acre oak-pine forest of Calverton Ponds Preserve (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

A tree grows in Riverhead — and county officials hope it’s still standing in 2276.

Suffolk County is launching the “Planting It Forward to 2276” program as part of its broader Suffolk 250 initiative, allowing residents to leave a legacy for when the nation marks its 500th anniversary.

Beginning on Arbor Day, April 24, residents can plant trees and register them in a permanent county archive as part of its America’s 250th anniversary events.

“Suffolk 250 is a once in a lifetime opportunity to not only learn about our storied past, but to leave a legacy for future Suffolk County residents,” County Executive Ed Romaine said. “’Planting It Forward’ is a unique way to celebrate the semiquincentennial as we will connect future generations through public documentation and additional green initiatives. I encourage all our residents to participate in this program beginning on Arbor Day.”

County Executive Ed Romaine, shown last year, announced Planting It Forward initiative. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

In Riverhead, residents can pick up free red oak seedlings at Indian Island County Park on Route 105 — one of several distribution sites across Suffolk County. They will be able to plant trees from April 24 through July 4 anywhere in Suffolk County and log their planting in the county’s Living Legacy Tree Registry at suffolk250.org. Each registered tree will receive an official Suffolk 250 certificate.

The program is run in partnership with Suffolk County Clerk Vincent Puleo.

“As Suffolk County Clerk, it is our responsibility to safeguard the records that define our community. I am proud to preserve this initiative as part of our historical record. Each registered tree will not only contribute to a greener Suffolk County today but will also be documented and maintained in our archives in perpetuity, allowing future generations to see the impact of this moment,” Mr. Puleo said.

The county plans to distribute 2,500 red oak seedlings between April 24 and April 30, or while supplies last. For more information, call 631-853-6311 or visit suffolkcountyny.gov/311.