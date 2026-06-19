PBMC honors East End cancer survivors at Riverhead dinner

Annie McGarry, Chef Larry Kaiser, Dr. Ouzonian and Chef Chris. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)

Peconic Bay Medical Center honored East End cancer survivors at its Savoring Survivorship dinner earlier this month.

The five-course meal, at 1760 Homestead Farm in Riverhead, was in recognition of National Cancer Survivorship Day on June 7.

The evening brought survivors together, celebrating their resilience and shared experiences throughout their journeys.

“For many survivors, being in a room with people who understand without needing every detail explained is incredibly powerful,” Lisa Gould, a survivor who went through PBMC’s Cancer Survivorship Program, said. “This kind of event reminds us that survivorship is not something we have to navigate alone. It gives us a chance to celebrate life, recognize how far we have come, and feel supported by a community that truly understands.”

PBMC’s Cancer Survivorship Program helps patients and survivors navigate life during and after treatment, providing continued, tailored resources and guidance.

Treatment and survivorship can come with ongoing physical side effects, emotional stress, anxiety, changes in daily life and the need for follow-up care. The program works to ensure participants feel supported as they transition into life after treatment.

“Cancer survivorship does not end at the completion of a treatment cycle. It is about healing, rebuilding and helping patients feel supported as they move forward,” PBMC President Amy Loeb said. “Through our Survivorship Program, Peconic Bay Medical Center is committed to caring for the whole person beyond diagnosis and treatment.

“This dinner gave us the opportunity to recognize the courage of our survivors, bring them together in community, and remind them that they are never alone in this next chapter.”

National Cancer Survivorship Day is observed each year to recognize and honor those living with or beyond cancer while raising awareness of the ongoing challenges survivors may face after diagnosis and treatment.

“Survivorship is a deeply personal part of the cancer journey, and it can bring a mix of emotions and challenges long after treatment ends,” Dr. Steven Ouzounian, chairman of the cancer committee, said. “Our goal is to make sure survivors feel supported through their medical care, but also through the physical, emotional and social realities of life after cancer.

“Bringing survivors together for this dinner allowed us to recognize their strength, create meaningful connections, and remind each person in the room that they are part of a community that understands.”