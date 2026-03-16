Peconic Bay Medical Center named among New York’s best hospitals

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead has been named one of America’s Best-In-State Hospitals for 2026 by Newsweek — one of only 10 Long Island hospitals to earn the distinction, PBMC announced Monday.

The recognition places the East End hospital among 800 facilities nationwide honored for clinical excellence, patient experience and innovation in outcomes reporting.

Seven of the Long Island hospitals recognized, including PBMC, are part of Northwell Health, which had a dozen medical centers in all make the list.

“PBMC is a community hospital, and we take pride in helping to bring peace of mind to residents throughout Suffolk County to know they have access to one of the best hospitals in the country in their backyard,” PBMC president Amy Loeb said. “This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary dedication of our physicians, nurses and team members who work every day to deliver outstanding care close to home.

The annual ranking evaluated more than 6,000 hospitals nationwide using quality metrics, nationwide surveys of medical professionals, patient experience scores and other industry data compiled with global analytics firm Statista.

Along with the statewide recognition, PBMC has received several specialty honors, including the 2026 Coronary Intervention Excellence Award and 2026 Pulmonary Care Excellence Award from Healthgrades and recognition among the 100 best hospitals nationally for gastrointestinal care. The hospital has also earned an “A” safety rating from the Leapfrog Group.

The latest honor comes as the Riverhead hospital marks its 75th anniversary and continues several expansion projects.

Peconic Bay Medical Center president Amy Loeb, shown speaking about the importance of investing in women’s health last year, celebrated the hospital’s latest achievement. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“For 75 years, PBMC has served as a cornerstone of healthcare in Eastern Suffolk County,” Ms. Loeb said. “As we look to the future, we are steadfast in our focus to continue expanding access to advanced services so our community never feels it must travel far or compromise its health for a suburban way of life.”

In April, PBMC is scheduled to open The Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch Neurosciences Center, expanding neurological and stroke services on the East End. Construction is also underway on the Emilie Roy Corey Center for Women and Infants, which is expected to open in summer 2027 and will expand maternal and newborn care in the region.

As part of Northwell Health, PBMC also benefits from systemwide clinical expertise and resources.

“Having a dozen Northwell hospitals make this prestigious list is a powerful affirmation of the work happening across our system,” said John D’Angelo, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “As we continue our integration, this recognition reflects the strength of a unified care model that combines local leadership with the scale and clinical excellence of a 28-hospital system, delivering exceptional care close to home.”