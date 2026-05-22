Northwell East End Walk raises $131K for PBMC cancer services

PBMC’s annual Northwell Health Walk at East End raised over $131,000 for cancer support. (Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)

Northwell Health’s annual East End Walk raised more than $131,472 for Peconic Bay Medical Center’s cancer services and breast health programs, hospital officials announced this week.

The popular event, held May 17, drew more than 250 community members, patients, families and hospital staff to RGNY Vineyard on Sound Avenue. The money will support programs that help advance prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship resources for patients across Eastern Suffolk County.

“This community continues to show up for Peconic Bay Medical Center in the most meaningful ways,” PBMC president Amy Loeb said. “Every person who walked, donated or volunteered helped strengthen our ability to provide patients with the cancer care, breast health services and support they need, right here in Eastern Suffolk County.”

Photos courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

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Participants walked in honor of loved ones, in celebration of survivors or as grateful patients themselves. The walk is held annually on the East End, at Jones Beach and in Port Jefferson, Staten Island, Westchester and Connecticut.

PBMC’s breast health programs provide access to screenings, advanced imaging, surgical expertise and follow-up care. The hospital also offers support beyond diagnosis and treatment through education, navigation and survivorship resources.

Jan Harting-McChesney, a breast cancer patient, shared with attendees how important the support can be. She was diagnosed in her late 60s, a short time after she lost her husband.

“Events like the East End Walk help patients know they are not walking through cancer alone,” she said. “Cancer care is about treatment, but just as importantly, it is about early detection, access, support, education and making sure patients have a trusted team beside them from the very beginning. The support shown at this year’s walk helps us continue building that kind of care for families across Eastern Suffolk County.”

This year’s event also featured a PBMC 75th Expo, allowing attendees to learn more about the hospital’s history and recent growth.

Founded in 1951, the center began as Central Suffolk Hospital. Expansions came quickly, with the west wing opening in 1962, and the east wing following in 1972. Fast-forward to 2006, and it was finally renamed Peconic Bay Medical Center.

“As we continue celebrating PBMC’s 75th anniversary, this event is a reminder that our hospital has always grown with and because of the community we serve,” Ms. Loeb said.