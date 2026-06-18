Community Calendar of Events: June 18, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 1 p.m. Sonido Clasico in concert at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Latin Jazz orchestra preserves the Golden Age of Latin music, inspired by New York’s 1950s big bands. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Friday, June 26, 7 p.m. Line dancing with Lady T in the Reichert Family Barn at Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Main Road. Open to all, no experience needed. Admission: $20; $10 for museum members. Limited space; pre-registration recommended: www.southoldhistorical.org, 631-765-

Film

Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m.: Summer Movie Series at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport, featuring “The Emperor’s New Clothes” (2001), a historical comedy/drama starring Ian Holm. Free; refreshments provided. floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Lectures

Thursday, June 18, 5-6:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association hosts ‘What Does It Take to Live on the North Fork? Perspectives on Our Housing Crisis,” a free panel discussion at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. No registration needed. cutchoguecivic.org.

Saturday, June 27, 1: p.m.: ‘Bearing the Nation: Enslaved Women, Labor, and the Creation of the United States’ with Melanie Cardone-Leathers. At Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. $8; SCHS members free. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.: ‘Martha, Betsy, Abigail: Founding Mothers of the American Revolution,’ talk by Dr. Edward Marlatt at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, Main Road and Cardinal Drive, Mattituck. Free. Info: 646-248-0640, [email protected].

Local history

Saturday, June 20, 2 p.m.: ‘Love in the Time of Revolution: A Colonial Wedding Reenactment.’ This collaboration between Cutchogue Presbyterian Church and Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums re-creates the marriage ceremony of Gershom Terry and Elizabeth Case, at the church, 27245 Main Road, Cutchogue. Highlighting the foods, customs, music and fashion of the times. Those wearing colonial era garb receive preferred seating. Tickets: cutchoguelibrary.org and click on events.com. 631-379-7494.

Meetings

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. In-person meeting of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association. Refreshments served 9 a.m.; meeting begins 9:30. The guest speaker will be local historian and author Richard Wines. greaterjamesport civic.org.

Music

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m. Long Island Baroque Ensemble presents ‘From Sea to Shining Sea: Roots of Early American Music’ at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St. Greenport. Free; donations welcome. Information: libaroque.org.

Saturday, June 20, 1 p.m. Sonido Clasico in concert at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Latin Jazz orchestra preserves the Golden Age of Latin music, inspired by New York’s 1950s big bands. Free with museum admission: $5 adult, $3 senior, $1 child. Registration required: 631-727-2881, ext.100

Saturday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents New Music Under The Big Sky at Custer Astronomical Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Indoor concert features the Rites of Spring Ensemble, with Yezu Woo on violin and Marguerite Cox on double bass. Tours of the night sky follow, weather permitting. Tickets: $45; $30 for RoSMF and Custer members. Information and tickets: ritesmusic.org.

Mondays, June 22 and 29, 7 p.m. Free concerts by The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band, at Pulaski Street School, 300 Pulaski St., Riverhead.

Wednesday, July 1, 5-7 p.m.: Summer kickoff concert with Southbound Band on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. Favorite country and classic rock hits; free line dancing lessons at 5 p.m.; concert starts 6 p.m. Bring your own chair and refreshments. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30-9 p.m. Southold Town recreation department’s weekly Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Avenue, Southold, with a performance by Fiddlers Green. Free. Bring lawn chairs/blankets. Rain moves performances to town recreation center on Peconic Lane.

The written word

Saturday, June 20, 3-5 p.m. North Fork Juneteenth Poetry Fest, followed by live band, at Eastern Front Brewery, 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Sign-up: 2:45 pm. Original and published works welcome; non-writers, too. No cover, no minimum. 631-905-1535.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community. Free. Register at custerobservatory.org.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., though Aug. 22: Perlman Music Program presents free summer chamber music concerts, featuring talented young musicians visiting for the season from around the world. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Some additional dates and special events. Reservations encouraged. Information and full program at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Guided garden tour leaves entry pavilion at 10:30 a.m. Admission: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., through Sept. 5: Yoga in the Garden with Megan Bowles at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Drop-in classes, bring your own mat. Explore the garden after class. Fee: $25; members, $22.50. landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m.:Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: ohsny.org or 347-559-3670.

May 23-Sept. 30: “Redcoats and Rebels” Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or www.southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Through June: ‘Face Time,’ a participatory exhibit depicting objects that resemble faces, including rocks and driftwood, found by photographer Jean Schweibish in the natural environment. Reception: Saturday, June 20, 1-3 p.m. at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

June 20-Sept. 8: ‘Bays, Beaches and Boats,’ works by 16 artists on display at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 County Road 48 , Cutchogue. Free and open to the public, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 631-734-5111.

Through July 12: ‘Tending Time: Roy Nicholson’s Garden’ featuring selections from the artist’s 52 Weeks II series of paintings at Alex Ferrone Gallery 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Artist talk and reception: Saturday, June 27, 4:30-7 p.m. The artist created one painting each week for an entire year using his Sag Harbor garden as both subject and studio. alexferronegallery.com, 631-734-8545.

Through July 2026: ‘Four Perspectives,’ artwork by Cathy Campbell, Darren Mignone, Lee Harned and Bill Behrle, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: ‘Visions of Freedom,‘ a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through Aug. 22: DETOUR VII, featuring work by over 50 artists, at two East End Arts galleries, at 48 West Main St. and 11 West Main St. in Riverhead.. For hours, eastendarts.org.

Through Sept. 13: ‘The American Revolution on Southold’ and ‘Maritime Stealth in Southold During the Revolution,’ Southold Historical Museums, Maple Lane Campus. Weekends 1-4 p.m. Admission: $5 or $10 per family. 631-765-5500.

Through mid-September: ‘A Place in Mind,’ photographs by Sophia Borzilleri, JB Morton and Gerson Vargas, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. cutchoguelibrary.org

CALENDAR POLICY: The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.