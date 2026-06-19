Butterfly Effect Project celebrates Juneteenth with packed out event

The Butterfly Blitz showed off their dance moves at the Butterfly Effect Project’s annual Juneteenth event on Friday, June 19. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Butterfly Effect Project had a little bit of everything and a whole lot of community at its annual Juneteenth gathering.

Dozens popped by the organization’s headquarters at 1146 Main Road on Friday afternoon to take part in the Freedom Day festivities. This included various elected officials, school leaders, law enforcement and the many family and friends of the group’s butterflies and dragonflies.

Celebrated every June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865. It became a federal holiday in 2021. BEP’s Juneteenth event is about honoring the holiday’s origins, fellowship, generosity and giving back to the community, organizers said.

Attendees had to follow one golden rule: leave their wallets at home.

Ana Borruto footage

There were roughly 30 local vendors offering entertainment, a variety of food, products and services at no cost for attendees. This included a Zumba instructor, nail technicians, hair stylists, kid-friendly activities, clothing, sweet treats, lemonade stands and more.

Latasha Wilkins, a baked goods vendor, has a daughter involved in the Butterfly Effect Project. She frequently contributes her services — and sweet treats — to the nonprofit.

“It’s diverse, it’s everybody — they make you feel warm and welcome everyone,” said Ms. Wilkins, who is the owner of Latasha’s Incredible Edibles. “You don’t even want to leave.”

With graduation coming up, the BEP seniors received a special send-off during the event. One touching moment was the blanket presentation by Jennifer Cattani — a local quilter who said she felt moved to create the powerful patchwork after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Once she finished it, she wanted to donate the blanket to Tijuana Fulford and the Butterfly Effect Project.

“I had him on my mind…when they’re sad, an artist might turn to painting, some may do writing,” Ms. Cattani said. “I made the quilt in his honor.”

A premiere performance from the Butterfly Ballerinas and other entertainment by the Precious Pearls, Shooting Staz, Butterfly Blitz, Elite Squad and Our Fabulous Variety Show kept the Freedom Day energy going all afternoon. Tiana Grampus closed out the festivities with some line dancing.

Check out the photos from the Butterfly Effect Project’s Juneteenth gathering, all taken by Ana Borruto.