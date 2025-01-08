Riverhead civic, library and local organizations team up for Volunteer Expo

Alyson Bass, Esq. represented Sound Justice Initiative at a previous Volunteer Expo. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

In honor and advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — Monday, Jan. 20 — the Heart of Riverhead Civic and Riverhead Free Library are presenting the 3rd Annual Volunteer Expo.

What: 3rd Annual Community Volunteer Expo When: Saturday, January 11, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead

Admission to the event is free, and the hosts invite potential volunteers of all ages and abilities to explore dozens of organizations to match every interest, from getting hands dirty gardening and snuggling up to pets awaiting adoption to taking tickets at a favorite local event. Participants can sign up to volunteer for a single afternoon, choose to make more of an ongoing commitment or anything in between.

River and Roots Community Garden’s Amie Kennedy and Mary Ellen Santamaria at a previous Volunteer Expo. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Cindy Clifford of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association said the Volunteer Expo was designed so “people have something to do for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. If they can give back to their community, they get to feel satisfaction and a sense of belonging [working with others].”

She also said that due to its popularity and past success, a majority of last year’s local not-for-profits are returning to the Volunteer Expo.

“I’ve had three more people sign on,” she said, since she finalized the exhibitor list. Corchaug Repertory Theatre, Hallockville Museum Farm and First Baptist Church of Riverhead’s Open Arms Food Pantry will all be on hand with opportunities to volunteer.

“This will be our third year at the Volunteer Expo,” said Dr. Kerry Spooner, president of Sound Justice Initiative. “This is a proud collective commitment to local service that not only strengthens the fabric of our communities, but is a recommitment to the legacy of Dr. King, who notably stated, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’ ”

Ms. Clifford explained that part of the work the Heart of Riverhead Civic does is to give people a voice, and strengthen that voice by connecting them to others who feel similarly. The Volunteer Expo is in alignment with that work.

“The goal is to assemble nonprofits in as wide a range as I can. The foundation of the [Volunteer Expo] idea was that people will volunteer if an opportunity strikes them,” Ms. Clifford said.

Here is a list of groups that will be in attendance and what some of their needs are, with links for potential volunteers who can’t make it on Jan. 11, but still want to volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service or throughout the year.

North Fork Animal Welfare League needs volunteers to walk, train, socialize and foster the animals waiting to be adopted.

River and Roots Community Garden provides garden plots for local residents and shares the bounty with the community in need. Volunteers needed for gardening and organizational tasks.

Butterfly Effect Project invites you to help empower young members by sharing your knowledge in a workshop, assisting with events and activities and more.

Hope and Resilience Long Island (HARLI) is looking for help in event planning, Excel skills, community outreach and graphic design to help support domestic violence victims.

North Fork Environmental Council (NFEC) is calling for residents interested in the care and protection of our precious land and resources, promoting zero waste, water conservation, community building and more.

Riverhead Community Awareness Program (CAP) will provide training for volunteers to teach Drug and Alcohol Prevention to our district’s 5th– and 6th-graders.

Sound Justice Initiative offers options for social media skills, career coaches, grant writers, mentors and more in their ongoing liberal arts program at the Suffolk County jails.

East End Arts can always use team members for the Mosaic Street Painting Festival, concerts and more special events.

Corchaug Repertory Theatre has opportunities behind and in front of the stage for the multiple shows presented throughout the year.

Surfrider Eastern Long Island invites you to join in to help protect beaches, coast and climate, help with water sampling, environmental campaigns and community beach cleanups.

Open Arms Care Center at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, an emergency food pantry since 1994, is seeking drivers, pantry assistants and more.