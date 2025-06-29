Editorial: Those damn kids

The Shoreham-Wading RIver Class of 2022 celebrates graduation Friday evening. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Young people are materialistic, in love with luxury, have atrocious manners, no respect for others, are self-absorbed and obsessed with chatter.

The mini-rant above, was an opinion Socrates had about 2,500 years ago. He was a wise and tolerant fellow, but everyone’s entitled to a bad day now and then.

The point is that older generations have always shaken their heads with disappointment over “those damn kids.” Part of the reason for this is that the oldsters have been blinded by new styles and haven’t looked more closely at youngsters who are stumbling their way toward making their way in the world, the same as every generation before them.

Socrates, a teacher himself, invented a method of questioning students, rather than browbeating them with accepted wisdom. He taught that to move the world, first move yourself, an idea that seems alive at our local high schools.

Look a little closer and you’ll see the many accomplishments of those graduating this month, who have participated in numerous programs as volunteers helping their community through Habitat for Humanity, blood drives and many more nonprofit organizations.

Take the time to remember the wisdom that everyone you meet is fighting a great battle, and how we forget that this includes young people, many of whom have not yet had the time to develop the weapons to successfully fight their inner battles.

All of us at the News-Review send good wishes and hopes that each member of the graduating classes of 2025 will forge a life of fulfillment on the path they choose.

Proud parents, siblings, other relatives and friends will be on hand to applaud the many achievements of the graduates, who will leave their ceremonies joyful, but with bittersweet emotions, dwelling on losses and gains, and knowing that many will leave the community that has made their educational experiences so rich.

Thanks to the school staffs for finding many champions to cheer on, helping them surmount high hurdles to bring them successfully through to graduation.

The community these young people are leaving behind will be monitoring their progress, and will continue to applaud their successes and lend a helping hand if they encounter bumps in the road.

We wish the Classes of 2025 bon voyage, good fortune and the wisdom to never forget where they came from. We also thank all of those who have had a role in preparing these young people for what we believe will be bright, rewarding futures.

We’ll never forget them, and will watch them as they go forward as we do all leaders who have inspired us.