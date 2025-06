Graduation 2025: Hats off to Riverhead High School grads

Congratulations to the Riverhead High School class of 2025. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Portraits of Achievement

Gianna Viola – Valedictorian GPA: 110.22 (weighted) College: University of Rhode Island Major: Biology and medical laboratory sciences (double major) Gianna will graduate from Riverhead High School with a lengthy list of achievements.

In particular, she will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma, the AP Capstone Diploma, the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, the Seal of Biliteracy and a Seal of Civic Readiness, having completed 12 AP courses and eight semesters on the high honor roll. In addition to being a student scientist in the Women in Science and Engineering program at Stony Brook University, she also served as executive board vice president for the Riverhead Central School District Student Council, the vice president of the National Honor Society, president of the National French Language Honor Society and president of the French club.

Her passions extend far beyond academics; since sophomore year, she has played both JV and varsity field hockey and participated in Special Olympics Unified Sports, including bowling, golf and soccer. Gianna began playing violin in fifth grade and has participated in school concert and symphonic orchestras even since, even serving as Violin I and First Chair of Violin II. She describes herself as a proud member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Additionally, Gianna has given back to the Town of Riverhead with over 527 hours of community service. She served as a youth leader for the Riverhead Youth Coalition, a teacher-presenter with the Community Awareness Program, and completed a highly selective internship through Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Healthcare Experience Program.

When asked about her collegiate study plans, Gianna said, “Inspired by my grandmother’s battle with cancer and my deep compassion for children, I plan to become a pediatric oncologist … I am committed to using my education and experiences to improve lives.”

Selhvin Galdamez Marquez – Salutatorian GPA: 109.60 (weighted) College: Stony Brook University Major: Computer science During his time at Riverhead High School, Selhvin has been an involved member of the school’s academic and athletic life.

He served as the National Honor Society’s president and was a member of Mentathletes; he contributed to the Blue Waves’ track and field success as a hurdler; he has received both National Hispanic Recognition and National First Generation Recognition; and he has been recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Selhvin credits his father as his greatest inspiration, in both life and in his pursuit of his academics. He said that despite the poverty and civil war in El Salvador preventing his father from completing school past the fourth grade, “he was truly one of the most intelligent people [Selhvin had] ever met.” Despite never receiving formal education in any of the subjects, Selhvin said that his father had extensive, world-taught knowledge in carpentry, botany and zoology. “He had taught me so much [of what] I know. He showed me that through hard work and determination, you could make it through any challenges life gives you,” said Selhvin. “Everything I did was for him, to show him that all his sacrifices were not in vain … I’m proud to be the salutatorian of my high school, and I know he would be, too.”

Scenes from commencement

Photos by Amanda Olsen



List of Riverhead Graduates