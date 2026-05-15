Riverhead nationally recognized for music education for fourth consecutive year

The Riverhead High School marching band performs in the 2025 homecoming parade. (Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)

Cue the trumpets!

The Riverhead Central School District has been named one of the Best Communities for Music Education for the fourth straight year.

The designation comes from the NAMM Foundation, the charitable arm of the National Association of Music Merchants, which works to enhance access to music-making and career pathways in the music industry.

“Providing our students with access to an outstanding music education and opportunities across the elementary and secondary levels elevates the learning experience,” said Superintendent Robert Hagan. “The district’s continued recognition by the NAMM Foundation showcases the dedicated efforts of our students, faculty, staff, administrators, and community.”

The district was selected based on detailed responses regarding its music programming and offerings. Information included music education participation rates, electives, teacher-to-student ratios, facilities, budget support for music programs, graduation requirements, teacher qualifications, student demographics and assessment standards.

Riverhead High School’s orchestra students perform at a winter concert. (Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)

Jason Rottkamp, the district’s director of fine arts, submitted the application at the end of January.

Mr. Rottkamp joined the district in 2005, teaching at Pulaski Street School for six years. He then moved to the high school, where he taught band for eight years, before becoming the fine arts director in 2019. Throughout his time in the music department, he’s seen the district grow.

“We’ve luckily been on a fairly progressive trajectory,” said Mr. Rottkamp. “We were certainly sidelined a little with COVID, so there was a bit of a rebuilding period after that. We’ve seen the enrollment bounce back fairly nicely, and we’ve been able to add additional courses.”

The district’s music programming includes a wide variety of courses and extracurriculars, from bands, orchestras and choirs to music theory, guitar and theater production and performance.

Students also have the option to participate in the Individual Arts Assessment Pathway, which allows them to expand upon their arts coursework without taking additional classes. The three-unit pathway may have them write critiques, compose and perform, for example.

A Riverhead High School student sings at one of the school’s winter concerts. (Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)

Senior Addison Heck was introduced to music early, playing trumpet back in fifth grade at Pulaski Street School. She joined the jazz band wind ensemble, and even the high school pep band as an eighth grader.

Once in high school, she joined the concert band, jazz band, the wind ensemble, pep band and the pit orchestra. She said Riverhead has given her countless opportunities to further her passion. She also does community theater and plays in the No Doubt World Famous Monday Night band.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity. We have jazz, we have wind ensemble, we have pep band, there’s orchestra, there’s music, chorus; there’s everything,” she said. “Everybody has something that they can get involved in, and I think it’s a really beautiful thing that everybody can find their own group and see what they like.”

Addison, who will attend SUNY Geneseo in the fall, said she plans to continue being active in the Riverhead music community whenever she’s home. She plans to audition for the school’s symphonic orchestra and join the pep band. She also hopes to minor in music.

“I’m going to keep music in my life, for sure,” she said. “I found myself through it.”

Riverhead music students have been recognized locally and statewide for their prowess. The New York State School Music Association and Council of Administrators of Music Education, the Suffolk County Music Educators Association and the Hampton Music Educators Association are among the groups recognizing the district.

The school’s honor music ensembles were also recognized at the Philadelphia Music in the Parks festival last month. The wind ensemble captured first place with a superior rating and was named Best Overall Concert Band, and the jazz ensemble earned first place with a superior rating and was recognized as Best Overall Jazz Ensemble.

The chamber orchestra secured first place with a superior rating, and the chamber choir took second place with a superior rating. In addition to the accolades received by the ensembles, senior Christian Seymour was named Best Overall Jazz Soloist, and junior Jarell Gilliam was recognized as Best Overall Vocalist.

Mr. Rottkamp said he’d love to see the district grow even more.

“I think it’s a great experience for kids to have a wide variety of electives to take in the fine arts,” he said. “There are a lot of things I think I would love to see happen. One of the things that is a challenge here in the district is a lack of space. That’s not a new problem here; it’s something we try to work around, and we try to keep moving forward.”