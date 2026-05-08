Riverhead music ensembles earn top honors at Philadelphia Music in the Parks festival

Riverhead High School’s wind ensemble takes first place with a superior rating and is named Best Overall Concert Band at the Music in the Parks festival. (Courtesy Riverhead School District)

Riverhead High School’s honor music students took their talents to The City of Brotherly Love, showcasing their skills in a festival, and even earning some top marks.

Philadelphia’s Music in the Parks festival welcomed several school bands, orchestras and choirs last month, but Riverhead stood out among the crowd.

The wind ensemble captured first place with a superior rating and was named Best Overall Concert Band. The jazz ensemble earned first place with a superior rating and was recognized as Best Overall Jazz Ensemble. The chamber orchestra also got first place with a superior rating, and the chamber choir took second place with a superior rating.

1 | 3 Previous Arrow Next Arrow The jazz ensemble earns first place with a superior rating and is recognized as Best Overall Jazz Ensemble. (Courtesy Riverhead School District) The Riverhead High School choir takes second place with a superior rating. (Courtesy Riverhead School District) The Riverhead High School chamber orchestra captures first place with a superior rating. (Courtesy Riverhead School District)

“This trip was an extraordinary experience for all involved, one that showcased the dedication, talent, and hard work of our student-musicians,” said jazz ensemble director Crystal Crespo.

Two Riverhead students were also celebrated for their individual talents. Senior Christian Seymour was named Best Overall Jazz Soloist and junior Jarell Gilliam was recognized as Best Overall Vocalist.

Students also had the opportunity to explore the city, learning about its rich history and music culture.

“During the visit, students toured the historic city of Philadelphia and had the opportunity to explore Temple University’s music program, gaining valuable insight into collegiate-level performance and study,” said Ms. Crespo.