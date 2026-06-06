Editorial: Sublime summertime

“Almost heaven, West Virginia,” John Denver sang, leading us to believe that he probably never experienced Riverhead in the summer.

It gets hot, with breezes off the Peconic River, the bays and the Sound, but never quite like inland Long Island. Events crowd the schedule, but leave enough time for those long, lazy days at the beach, a walk downtown, a trip to a farm stand or an evening along the riverfront.

In his classic essay on New York City, E.B. White defined the city as populated by certain distinct types, including the ones born and raised in NYC who provide the place with stability and ingrained knowledge, and the newcomer who has come “in quest of something” and who gives a passion for the place where they have landed.

Riverhead has the same dynamic. In summer the population swells with visitors passing through on their way east, day-trippers discovering downtown, families heading to the beaches and second homeowners returning to the East End. It’s true that some year-round residents resent the traffic and crowds. But most summer arrivals are like most people here, seeking good food, open space, extended time with loved ones and attendance at the many events that fill Riverhead from June through September.

Take Alive on 25, ready to return this summer. Downtown Riverhead will come alive for two evenings in July and August, with music, food, vendors, families, old friends and visitors moving along Main Street and the Peconic Riverfront. Along with the restaurants, shops and outdoor crowds, the event brings together generations of Riverhead residents and newcomers in the kind of fellowship that makes a summer evening slip happily into a soft summer night.

The libraries, historical societies, parks and family attractions are packed with things to do for everyone. The 250th anniversary of America’s founding will trigger many events, including Fourth of July celebrations, concerts and community gatherings. The Long Island Aquarium remains one of the East End’s signature family destinations, while farms, vineyards, breweries, churches and civic groups across Riverhead Town will host the kind of small-town events that make summer here feel both busy and blessedly unhurried.

The farm stands and farmers markets are always an idyllic time to browse the bounty of Riverhead, shop, meet old friends and make new ones. The region’s restaurants, wineries, breweries and beaches provide some of the finest summer experiences on Long Island. New eateries are here and, as anyone with a proper summer appetite can attest, there is ice cream in more places than ever.

Capping a memorable summer will be the Polish Town Fair and the Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race, two unique Riverhead traditions that have kids and adults smiling all weekend.

Check out our Community Calendar in the paper and online every week, pick some things to do, and witness Riverhead’s claim of being almost heaven.