Riverhead music students tour Jazz Loft as Vail-Leavitt revival takes shape

The Riverhead High School jazz ensemble visited the Jazz Loft on April 15. (Credit: Courtesy Riverhead School District)

The Jazz Loft is already beginning to weave itself into Riverhead’s arts community — reaching local students even before its planned revival of the historic Vail-Leavitt Music Hall.

Riverhead High School jazz students got a firsthand look at that mission April 15 during a visit to the nonprofit’s museum in Stony Brook.



“The entire experience was engaging, inspiring and a great deal of fun for everyone involved,” said RHS jazz ensemble director Crystal Crespo. “Students had the opportunity to experience jazz history up close and deepen their understanding of influential musicians and styles.”

The music lovers explored The Jazz Loft’s collection of authentic artifacts, photographs and memorabilia from legendary artists like Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and Charles Mingus.

Following the tour, they took part in a 90-minute music clinic led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, a professional jazz trumpeter and Stony Brook University professor.

1 | 4 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Credit: Courtesy Riverhead School District Credit: Courtesy Riverhead School District Credit: Courtesy Riverhead School District Credit: Courtesy Riverhead School District

He introduced Big Band improvisation concepts and new ideas students could apply in their solo and ensemble performances.

The Jazz Loft finalized its $150,000 purchase of the 144-year-old Vail-Leavitt Music Hall at 18 Peconic Ave. last month, following a more than two-year approval process tied to the theater’s long and often contentious history.



Mr. Manuel, who led the acquisition, is now spearheading efforts to restore the venue and bring live performances and educational programming back to the downtown stage. While a firm reopening date has not been announced, the project is expected to unfold in phases.



Mr. Manuel told the students he wants them to come back next year and put on a performance.

“It was just an absolute pleasure to work with such a talented, mature and personable group of students,” he said. “It was a wonderful day, and it was a great time to talk about jazz and the importance of the music. The students were engaging, and they had great questions.”



