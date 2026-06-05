Eric Scott, operator of Scott’s Pointe in Calverton, defended his recently amended application and deemed any criticism as “fake news.” (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Scott’s Pointe owner Eric Scott came out swinging against critics trying to block his latest plans for the Calverton water park, accusing opponents of wanting to “ruin it for everybody.”

After largely staying quiet through months of renewed scrutiny over the site, Mr. Scott defended the proposal at a Riverhead Town Board public hearing Tuesday, where environmental advocates urged officials not to loosen restrictions tied to the former sand mine’s approval.

“I don’t care about the complaints,” Mr. Scott told the board. “What I want to do is state facts and straighten out the fake news.”

At issue is Scott’s Pointe’s request to add a zip line over its man-made lake, allow drifting events on its go-kart track and use temporary floating docks for battery-powered bumper boats. The proposal would require the town to amend earlier covenants, including a go-karts-only restriction on the track and a 2014 restriction limiting the lake to non-motorized watercraft.

Environmental advocates say those restrictions were not throwaway conditions. They argue the limits were part of the town’s rationale for allowing the project to move forward without a fuller environmental review — and that removing them now could put the aquifer beneath the site at risk.

The go-karts-only limitation was one of the six conditions tied to the town’s 2025 State Environmental Quality Review Act determination last March that no further environmental review was required. Final site approval was granted a year ago, which legalized the water park’s already-built go-kart track and pickleball courts and permitted additional interior event space.

The requested lake amendment would permit sealed, battery-powered bumper boats, along with canoes, kayaks, rental sailboats and similar environmentally safe watercraft.

Scott’s Pointe had been under New York State Department of Environmental Conservation oversight while the mined land was reclaimed. That oversight ended April 19, when the agency issued its final sign-off and shifted full control over future changes to the town, said senior planner Greg Bergman.

Jen Hartnagel of the Group for the East End pointed to the project’s history and said the site never received a full, comprehensive environmental review. Instead, the town previously adopted the conditioned negative declaration and used the go-kart limitation as a key mitigation measure to prevent contamination of the lake.

“Nothing has changed about the potential for the vehicles, other than go-karts, to impact the surface water quality,” Ms. Hartnagel said.

She argued that the repeated amendments to the project “segment” the review, which she said runs contrary to the SEQRA process of looking at an action in its entirety.

“‘Business is good for the town’ is not an acceptable mantra, especially when a natural resource that is shared by all of us and relied upon by all of us is jeopardized by the actions of one,” Ms. Hartnagel said. “Removing the covenant sets a terrible precedent — in this instance, it blatantly disregards the purpose and intent of the State Environmental Quality Review Act, and places our shared resources at risk.”

Barbara Blass of Jamesport, who previously served as a Riverhead Town council member, said the conditioned negative declaration was the foundation for prohibiting automobiles on the track, and lifting the “legally-binding covenant” is not that simple. She argued the town board would have to reopen SEQRA, issue a positive declaration and conduct a full Environmental Impact Statement with coordinated review.

“The expansion of use of automobiles is a major modification and introduces new, unmitigated adverse impacts not associated with the go-kart use, including noise, air quality, fugitive particles, release of petroleum flow fluids, runoff vehicle accidents, and fire suppression,” Ms. Blass said. “The prohibition served as a mitigation measure to avoid contaminants from entering our drinking water again.”

Ms. Blass also raised concerns about the lack of information in the application regarding the type of batteries being used for the boats, as well as what she described as deficient details about proper handling, disposal and safety protocols for lithium-ion battery use.

Mr. Scott refuted the environmental concerns and said the real problems are coming from critics. He argued that drifting events on the track would not realistically affect the Scott’s Pointe lake, and claimed it would be easier to clean up an oil spill in water than in soil or asphalt.

He expressed frustration over how the complaints are affecting his business.

“We want me to have to do another engineering, another environmental study, like I’ve been doing for 30 years,” Mr. Scott said. “Everything I do, a hurdle gets put there…Scott’s Pointe doesn’t bring any negative to a town, except for people that will find negative in anything.”

Ken Meyers, project manager for Scott’s Pointe, said he is working directly with Frank Mancini of the Riverhead Water District to develop a comprehensive groundwater quality testing plan and new schedule that would apply to any chemicals involving gas-powered vehicles.

He said drinking water testing already happens on a regular basis, with the county Health Department testing every two weeks and six weeks before the season begins. The additional testing, in conjunction with the Riverhead Water District, would be conducted if the town allows drifting on the go-kart track.

“If they agree to sampling the lake on a monthly basis for the contaminants we identify that we consider a risk that could come out of whatever actions they’re taking, that would be the highest level of monitoring that we could ask for,” Mr. Mancini said. “In the business that I’m in, if our well gets impacted, I’m going to litigate the polluter and go after them for the cost of treatment, so these arrangements benefit both of us.”

James Fischler of Hunter, N.Y., a childhood friend of Mr. Scott, warned the town board that rejecting the amendments could send a chilling message to businesses looking to come to Riverhead. Mr. Fischler, a chief commercial officer who said he has worked with companies including Apple, Sony and Samsung, said the decision could shape whether business leaders see the town as a place to invest.

“Observing how situations like this are handled will certainly influence which businesses consider Riverhead for further expansion, and/or new opportunities,” Mr. Fischler said. “Not approving the request in front of the town will ensure the residents lose out on the family experience, potential employment for those same families, and existing or potential future businesses will think differently if Riverhead is where they want to be.”

The town took legal action in 2024 against Island Water Park Corp. — the entity behind Scott’s Pointe — after developers constructed the go-kart track and pickleball courts on protected wooded land without required approvals.

The two sides reached a settlement in early 2025, with Scott’s Pointe operators agreeing to pay $50,000 in civil penalties to the town for unauthorized construction tied to the site, the Riverhead News-Review previously reported.

Mike Foley of Reeves Park argued Mr. Scott brought the controversy on himself with those past violations.

“Eric, some of the persecution conflicts you have is because of your disregard for the process,” Mr. Foley said. “If you came through on normal channels and adhered to those things, I don’t think you’d hear as much negative stuff — that is the seed you planted, Eric, not the town board, you planted it.”

No action was taken by the board on the application Tuesday. Supervisor Jerry Halpin said the written comment period would remain open until Friday, June 12.