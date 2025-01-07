Riverhead officials settle suit with Scott’s Pointe

A go-kart track was built on land that was meant to be kept wooded, according to Riverhead Town. (Credit: file photo)

Due to pending litigation with the Island Water Park Corp., the Riverhead Town Board voted to postpone a public hearing set for Jan. 22 regarding the Scott’s Pointe water park.

Riverhead Town took legal action in July against Scott’s Pointe — also known as Island Water Park — asking a state Supreme Court judge to shut the park down, force the owners to dismantle illegally built pickleball courts and a go-kart track, and fine the company at least $100,000, according to a complaint.

The Riverhead Town Board granted final site plan approval with conditions in Feb. 2022 to allow Scott’s Pointe multiple uses, including the construction of a two-story commercial building with the first floor dedicated for retail and entertainment, such as an indoor surf pool and arcade area, according to court documents. The second floor was to be used for office space and storage only, no other occupancy without corresponding approvals.

The 19-acre man-made lake was originally approved for use by a water ski club, the complaint stated. It was also noted in the document that the New York State Department of Environment Conservation prohibits the use of gas-powered motor crafts in the lake. At the time, Island Water Park Corp. proposed implementing a rope-tow water ski system and non motorized water sport vehicles, including canoes, sailboats and kayaks.

Riverhead officials previously said that Island Water Park Corp. received some approvals but not others for work on the 42-acre property — but went ahead with developing the property anyway. The go-kart track and pickleball courts are on land that was supposed to remain wooded, according to the complaint, which calls for the owners to return the property to its “pre-violation status.”

The legal rift between the town and Scott’s Pointe started when a video was posted on social media illustrating motorized race cars on an asphalt track speeding in the “wooded area” on the approved site plan, the complaint said. The town also alleged that the second floor permitted for office and storage space only was being used as a “party room.” These complaints led to an investigation of the premises.

Scott’s Pointe has submitted an amended site plan since the lawsuit was filed, which seeks legalization of the go-kart track, pickleball courts and conversion of an existing interior storage space for use as a catering and event space.

At the Dec. 17 meeting, town officials discussed two resolutions: the site plan’s State Environmental Quality Review Act — or SEQRA — review and scheduling the public hearing for the Island Water Park application.

Four council members voted yes to go forward with the SEQRA review, while Councilwoman Denise Merrifield voted against the resolution, calling it a “contradiction” to the pending lawsuit.

“If we in fact are moving for SEQRA for something that we are actually suing to oppose happening…in fact in our lawsuit, we are requesting this item — the go-cart and pickle ball courts — be removed,” said Ms. Merrifield at the meeting. “And the fact that [Scott’s Pointe] have not paid the $70,000 which is still owed for the emergency road, I do not feel that I can go forward with this at all — my vote is no.”

In addition, the Riverhead Town Board has requested the Planning Department grant them lead agency in the SEQRA process. The second resolution passed to table the public hearing, with Councilwoman Joann Waski being the only town board member to vote no to the action.

Riverhead Town Attorney Erik Howard said there have been some recent settlement discussions between both parties and because of this he recommended the town board consider rescheduling the public hearing.

The amended application was listed as a resolution at a Riverhead IDA meeting held on Dec. 2. At the time, Tracy Stark-James, executive director of the Riverhead IDA, did not find the application “completed” or “satisfactory enough” to accept it.

Alison LaPointe, attorney for Island Water Park, said she understood why the application was deemed incomplete and said the applicant is continuing to “pull these things together” so the full application package satisfies the IDA board’s requirements.

Ms. Stark-James said the main outstanding item was the applicant’s updated budget. Both parties then agreed to table accepting the amended application until more information is provided.

A new public hearing date has not yet been confirmed. The next compliance court date between Riverhead Town and Island Water Park Corp. is scheduled for April 23.