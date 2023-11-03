Scott’s Pointe water park holds ribbon cutting, set to open soon

Yvette Aguiar at the ribbon cutting for Scott’s Pointe. (Tim Gannon photo)

“I’m a happy man today,” said Eric Scott at a well-attended ribbon cutting for Scott’s Pointe Saturday.

Scott’s Pointe is the new name for Island Water Park, a 43-acre year-round facility that’s been in the planning stages for more than 25 years.

Mr. Scott said that they will be open full time by Friday, Nov. 11.

Scott’s Pointe has both indoor and outdoor activities, according to Mr. Scott.

Island Water Park originally started as a proposed water skiing park on a man-made pond off Youngs Avenue in Calverton.

That proposal ran into opposition from neighbors, and Riverhead Town urged Island Water Park to relocate to town land at the Enterprise Park at Calverton, which they did, buying 43 acres for $714,000 in 2002.

“It’s a long time coming and I promise you, like I promised 20 years ago, I’m going to teach every kid on Long Island to have fun,” Mr. Scott said Saturday.

Scott’s Pointe now features, among other things, the largest surf pool and aqua park in the U.S., according to Mr. Scott.

Other features of Scott’s Pointe include a rock climbing wall, laser tag, volleyball courts, paddle boarding, kayaks, a 12-acre lake and an upscale restaurant. Mr. Scott said the park will have between 200 and 500 employees.

Mr. Scott said Saturday’s soft opening “was just the beginning. In the next couple of weeks, we are going to be adding things every day.”

“This is a $70 million project,” said Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who has supported the project. “It’s Riverhead‘s mini Disney.”

“This is an exciting project,” said state assemblywoman and former Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, who said she has worked with Mr. Scott since 2007, when she was with the Riverhead Business Alliance.

“I’m glad Mr. Scott stuck with it the whole time,” she said.