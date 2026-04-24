Riverhead weighs lifting restrictions on Scott’s Pointe as DEC oversight ends

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

A Calverton water park is pushing to to install a zip line, allow battery powered boats on its manmade lake, and add drifting events — but Riverhead officials face a key question: would lifting restrictions reopen environmental review?

Scott’s Pointe had been under New York State Department of Environmental Conservation oversight as the mined land was reclaimed. That oversight ended April 19, when the agency issued its final sign-off, making the property “free and clear” and shifting full control over future changes to the town, said senior planner Greg Bergman.

At an April 19 work session, project manager Ken Meyers asked the Town Board to amend previously approved covenants to expand its recreational activities, as well as add floating docks and a fire suppression well.

The go-karts only limitation was one of the six conditions tied to the town’s 2025 State Environmental Quality Review Act determination that no further environmental review was required.

“It would really help us, the season is fastly approaching, we’re almost here,” Mr. Meyers said. “Memorial Day, for us to get the batteries on the boat, we would love to start… it takes weeks to schedule events.”

Some residents, however, urged officials to proceed cautiously, pointing to both the project’s history and the environmental stakes.

“There is no way that you can lift a covenant that supported a conditional, negative declaration on a project without doing a supplemental [environmental impact study],” said Barbara Blass of Jamesport at the April 21 town board meeting. “There is just no way, unless you want to break the law.”

Town officials also raised concerns about expanded uses near the site’s manmade lake, which sits above a sensitive aquifer.

Mr. Bergman warned that allowing full-sized vehicles, rather than go-karts, could increase the risk of fuel or oil runoff, raising concerns about contamination and the need for emergency response planning in the event of a fire or spill.

Scott’s Pointe requested amendments

The requested changes center on loosening covenants tied to prior approvals, including a June 2025 SEQRA determination that limited the track to go-karts only. If lifted, the site could host drift cars during special events and possibly allow pit bikes.

Operators are also seeking to lift a 2014 restriction limiting the lake to non-motorized watercraft. The change would permit sealed, battery-powered bumper boats, as well as canoes, kayaks and similar environmentally safe watercraft.

Scott’s Pointe violations history

Scott’s Pointe, also known as Island Water Park, originally launched as a proposed water skiing facility on a man-made pond off Youngs Avenue in Calverton. When that proposal encountered opposition from neighbors, local officials urged the developers to relocate to town land at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. The owners agreed and purchased 43 acres for $714,000 in 2002.

After more than two decades in the planning stages, the 75,000-square-foot, year-round water and amusement park opened as Scott’s Pointe in November 2023.

Riverhead Town took legal action in 2024 after developers constructed the go-kart track and pickleball courts on protected wooded land without required approvals.

Island Water Park Corp. and the Town of Riverhead reached a settlement in early 2025, as the Riverhead News-Review previously reported. Scott’s Pointe operators agreed to pay $50,000 in civil penalties to the town for unauthorized construction tied to the site.

Riverhead Town then issued a conditional negative SEQRA declaration for the revised site plan. Scott’s Pointe received final approval in June 2025, which legalized its already-built go-kart track and pickleball courts and permitted additional interior event space.

Officials weigh the covenants

Town board officials appeared split on the proposed changes during April meetings.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin expressed support for the application provided the proper process is followed. Councilman Bob Kern said the addition of the zip line would be “great” for the site.

“I look at this like we’re approaching Tanger,” said Mr. Kern. “To me, any use of your property that you can do that’s going to be entertainment and bring new experiences to people, I’m in favor of.”

Environmental concerns centered on the proximity of the track to the lake and the potential for aquifer contamination from runoff. Officials said expanded uses — particularly drifting — could heighten those risks. Mr. Bergman urged the town to consider an emergency response plan in the event of an accident, such as a vehicle fire leading to runoff entering the water.

Councilwomen Denise Merrifield and Joann Waski said the covenants should remain in place.

“I am a firm believer of covenants on properties, especially one that was just put in place less than a year ago, and the support of drifting going on at Scott’s Pointe will not be supported by me,” said Ms. Waski at the April 21 board meeting. “That covenant needs to stay firm because if we flounder on that, what is going to stop a covenant in the future from not being the remedy of moving forward on different projects throughout the town.”